Process Walkthrough Generator: Create Step-by-Step Guides

Streamline your documentation. Create comprehensive instructional manuals and onboarding documents fast, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars.

Imagine a 90-second video targeting HR and training managers, showcasing how to revolutionize employee onboarding documents. This video should feature a friendly yet professional AI avatar demonstrating how to create engaging, step-by-step guides for new hires. The visual style should be clean and modern, with clear on-screen text overlays synchronized with a warm, encouraging voiceover generation, emphasizing the ease of standardizing processes and improving new employee integration.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Craft a concise 2-minute instructional video aimed at technical support teams, demonstrating the efficiency of a process walkthrough generator for creating quick how-to guides for complex software issues. The visual style should be highly detailed and screen-capture focused, utilizing animated screenshots and annotations to highlight key steps. The audio should be a direct, clear voiceover, generated from a detailed script using Text-to-video from script, complemented by precise subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity for all users.
Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second video for department heads and project managers, illustrating how to rapidly build an internal knowledge base using an intuitive documentation generator. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and corporate, utilizing professional templates & scenes from the platform, seamlessly integrated with relevant stock footage from a comprehensive media library/stock support. The audio should be a confident and articulate voiceover, highlighting the benefits of streamlined information sharing and process documentation.
Prompt 3
Create an impactful 1-minute video designed for operations managers and corporate trainers, showcasing the ease of transforming complex instructional manuals and standard operating procedures into dynamic video content. The visual style should be energetic and engaging, using quick cuts and a clean, modern aesthetic. The audio track should feature an upbeat, motivational voiceover, emphasizing how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature allows for versatile deployment across various learning platforms, making training more accessible and efficient.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Process Walkthrough Generator Works

Effortlessly create comprehensive and user-friendly step-by-step guides to document any workflow, ensuring clarity and consistency across your operations.

1
Step 1
Record Your Process
Utilize the browser extension or desktop capture tool to seamlessly record your actions. The Screenshot Generator automatically captures each step, ensuring accurate visual documentation.
2
Step 2
Create Step Descriptions
Leverage AI-powered descriptions to automatically transform your recorded actions into clear, concise step-by-step instructions. This instantly creates comprehensive explanations for each captured screenshot.
3
Step 3
Add Annotations & Details
Enhance your guide by adding text, screenshots and annotations to individual steps. Tailor the content and format to fit your specific needs, making your walkthrough truly unique.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Walkthrough
Easily publish & share your finished process walkthrough. Distribute it as a knowledge base article, training document, or integrate it into your existing systems for immediate access.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms process walkthroughs into dynamic AI video guides. Generate engaging step-by-step instructions and documentation, enhancing learning and efficiency.

Clarify Complex Procedural Guides

Simplify intricate technical or procedural information into clear, easily digestible video walkthroughs for enhanced comprehension.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of process walkthroughs?

HeyGen streamlines process walkthrough generation by enabling you to transform complex workflows into engaging video guides using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This powerful AI tool automates the process of creating instructional manuals, making documentation faster and more accessible.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating step-by-step guides?

HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered tools for generating comprehensive step-by-step guides. Users can input text descriptions which HeyGen converts into dynamic video instructions, complete with AI avatars presenting the content and supporting elements like subtitles, making it ideal for technical documentation or standard operating procedures.

Can HeyGen enhance existing knowledge base documentation?

While HeyGen primarily focuses on generating video content, the output, such as video process walkthroughs, can be easily embedded or linked within your existing knowledge base platforms. This allows you to enrich your documentation with dynamic, AI-powered descriptions and how-to guides.

How does HeyGen assist in creating effective onboarding documents?

HeyGen significantly enhances the creation of onboarding documents by allowing you to transform static information into engaging video tutorials. Utilizing templates and AI avatars, HeyGen helps you produce clear, concise instructional manuals that improve the learning experience for new employees.

