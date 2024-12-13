Process Guide Video Maker: Create Engaging How-To Videos

Turn your instructions into crystal-clear tutorial videos instantly using AI avatars and customizable video templates, simplifying complex workflows.

Create a 1-minute instructional video demonstrating how to set up a new project management board using a popular AI tool. This process guide video maker targets small business owners and tech enthusiasts, featuring clean, step-by-step visuals and an engaging AI voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, ensuring clarity and ease of understanding.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second tutorial for new employees that outlines the standard operating procedure for submitting expense reports, focusing on the company's internal workflow system. Designed for new hires, the video should integrate crisp screen recorder footage with an AI avatar explaining each stage, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a professional and personalized onboarding experience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive step-by-step guide for content creators on optimizing YouTube video metadata. This video should be geared towards content creators and trainers looking to maximize reach, utilizing dynamic, illustrative scenes and converting a detailed script directly into video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for efficient production and informative delivery.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 45-second quick update video for operations managers and team leads explaining a recent update to a critical software's user interface. The visual style should be concise and business-like, employing HeyGen's templates & scenes to rapidly assemble the process guide, ensuring a professional tone and clear, action-oriented instructions for efficient internal communication.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Process Guide Video Maker Works

Transform your process documentation into engaging, step-by-step video guides with ease, ensuring clear communication and efficient learning for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Process Script
Outline your step-by-step instructions. Our Text-to-video from script capability effortlessly transforms your written content into an engaging video guide.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Personalize your guide by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars. Customize their appearance to perfectly convey your message and enhance engagement.
3
Step 3
Enhance and Brand Your Video
Integrate your company's identity using Branding controls for logos and colors. Ensure your guide aligns perfectly with your brand's aesthetic.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Guide
Once finalized, utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to deliver your high-quality process guide video in various formats, perfect for any platform or audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline SOPs and Workflows

.

Transform complex Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) into clear, concise video guides to improve workflow understanding and compliance.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI convert a script into a dynamic video?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools to transform your script into a dynamic video. It utilizes AI avatars and generates realistic AI voiceovers directly from your text, effectively converting your AI script to video with minimal effort and enhancing your overall workflow.

What kind of video editor capabilities does HeyGen provide for creating detailed content?

HeyGen provides an intuitive video editor to create detailed content like tutorial videos and step-by-step guides. You can customize videos using pre-designed customizable video templates, integrate your branding controls, and access an extensive media library to enhance your videos.

Can HeyGen facilitate the creation of technical process guide videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal process guide video maker for creating technical guides and SOPs. While not a direct screen recorder, it seamlessly integrates with screen recordings, allowing you to enhance them with AI avatars, AI voiceovers, and automatic subtitles/captions for clear communication.

What options are available for custom AI avatars and voices within HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive options for custom avatars and voices to personalize your content. You can select from a diverse range of AI avatars and generate realistic AI voiceovers in various languages and styles, ensuring your talking head video projects perfectly match your brand and message.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo