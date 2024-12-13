Procedure Video Generator: Create Training Videos with AI

Streamline your professional training content creation using text-to-video from script.

Develop a 60-second instructional video utilizing HeyGen's powerful procedure video generator to onboard new team members, demonstrating essential company workflows. This professional training content should feature a clear, step-by-step visual style with a calm, guiding voiceover, targeting new employees and internal teams, and making full use of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for precise narration.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 30-second promotional video showcasing the capabilities of an AI video generator for small businesses, intended for social media platforms. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and vibrant, featuring modern graphics and engaging music, aimed at attracting small business owners and marketing professionals. Incorporate an engaging AI avatar from HeyGen and leverage the extensive Media library/stock support to create a compelling visual narrative.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a sleek 45-second explainer video highlighting advanced video editing tools and their benefits for achieving studio-quality videos. This aspirational piece, targeting content creators and freelancers, should feature high-production value aesthetics and an inspiring narrative voice. Ensure the video includes automatic Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for accessibility and is optimized using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second detailed documentation video explaining a complex technical concept through an innovative text-to-video approach, illustrating intricate procedures using HeyGen's AI generated video documentation features. The visual style must be informative and clean, with clear graphics and an authoritative tone of voice, specifically for technical writers, product managers, and developers. Utilize HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to structure the information effectively and animate key points with an AI avatar for clarity.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Procedure Video Generator Works

Quickly transform your procedural text into engaging video documentation with AI, ensuring clarity and consistency for training and safety protocols.

1
Step 1
Input Your Procedure
Begin by converting your detailed instructions into video using our Text-to-video feature. Paste your script or outline, and the AI will prepare the foundation for your procedural guide.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of realistic AI avatars to present your procedure. Your selected avatar will clearly articulate each step, bringing a professional and consistent presence to your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Captions and Voiceover
Ensure clarity by generating precise captions for your procedure video. You can also fine-tune the voiceover and add background music to create a complete and engaging instructional experience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your procedure video is polished, export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Share your professional training content or safety protocols across various platforms to maximize impact.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Training Engagement and Retention

Increase trainee engagement and knowledge retention using dynamic AI training videos for all procedural content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify professional video creation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that transforms text-to-video, enabling users to create studio-quality videos effortlessly. Our platform leverages AI avatars and intuitive video editing tools to streamline the entire production process for various content, including social media.

Can HeyGen create effective procedure video documentation?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as a powerful procedure video generator, ideal for producing clear AI generated video documentation and professional training content. You can easily turn a script into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and automated captions.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video content?

HeyGen provides extensive customization through its video editing tools, allowing you to tailor your videos with branding controls like custom logos and brand colors. You can select from a wide range of templates and scenes to ensure your content perfectly aligns with your brand identity.

Is it possible to generate high-quality videos quickly with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen significantly accelerates video production, allowing you to generate professional, studio-quality videos from a script in minutes. Our platform's text-to-video capabilities and AI avatars ensure efficient and high-quality content creation.

