Craft a 30-second animated explainer video targeting small business owners, showcasing how to easily transform complex ideas into simple visual stories. The visual style should be bright and engaging with friendly animations, complemented by a clear, professional AI voiceover, demonstrating the power of Text-to-video from script and AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second instructional video for marketing teams, illustrating how to simplify complex topics into engaging visual stories. Utilize a modern, clean whiteboard animation style paired with realistic AI avatars, using Voiceover generation to deliver key information clearly and concisely.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second onboarding video for HR departments, welcoming new employees and explaining initial procedures through engaging visual stories. This video should feature a warm and professional tone, utilizing diverse AI avatars from various Templates & scenes, with auto-generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Create a dynamic 30-second social media ad for content creators, demonstrating how to repurpose existing content into short, impactful videos. The visual style should be fast-paced with energetic cuts and a contemporary soundtrack, incorporating compelling stock videos from the Media library/stock support and optimized using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Creative Engine

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Procedure Explainer Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform complex procedures into clear, engaging animated explainer videos, designed to simplify understanding and boost retention for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Script and Initial Video
Start by inputting your procedure script. Our platform leverages Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate initial video scenes from your text, forming the foundation of your explainer video.
2
Step 2
Select and Customize AI Avatars
Bring your video to life by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your content. Customize their appearance and expressions to match your brand and message, making your procedure more relatable.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers
Enhance clarity and engagement with natural-sounding narration. Utilize our Voiceover generation feature to create high-quality audio that perfectly syncs with your script and visuals, ensuring every step is clearly articulated through an AI voice generator.
4
Step 4
Refine, Export, and Share
Finalize your video by adding branding and ensuring accessibility with automatic Subtitles/captions. Once perfected, export your explainer video as an MP4 video for seamless sharing across all your desired platforms.

Enhance Employee Onboarding & Skill Development

Leverage AI-powered explainer videos to create engaging onboarding and training content, boosting comprehension and retention of procedural steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging animated explainer videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate captivating animated explainer videos using its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive library of video templates. Our AI video platform simplifies the entire text-to-video creation process, enabling professional results without complex video editing experience.

What creative elements does HeyGen offer to enhance my explainer videos?

HeyGen provides a rich set of creative tools, including lifelike AI avatars and dynamic animations, to tell engaging visual stories. You can also generate high-quality voiceovers and utilize branding controls to ensure your animated explainer videos resonate with your audience.

Can HeyGen simplify complex topics for training or presentations?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal procedure explainer video generator designed to simplify complex topics into easily digestible content, perfect for training videos, e-learning, or compelling presentations. You can transform scripts into professional MP4 videos that effectively break down intricate information.

Does HeyGen support the full text-to-video creation process and various export options?

Yes, HeyGen provides a comprehensive text-to-video creation process, allowing you to convert your script into a professional video with an AI voice generator and auto subtitles. You can then download your explainer video as an MP4, with flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options for different platforms.

