Problem Solution Video Maker: Create Engaging Explainer Videos

Easily create professional explainer videos with rich video templates, no video editing experience necessary.

Generate a 45-second dynamic marketing video tailored for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs struggling to create compelling online content. This video should adopt an upbeat, professional visual style with a friendly, encouraging voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies the process. Utilize the "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly transform written ideas into polished visuals, presenting HeyGen as the ultimate "problem solution video maker" for their digital presence.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Problem Solution Video Maker Works

Quickly create impactful problem-solution videos to clearly communicate complex ideas, engage your audience, and showcase effective solutions.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from our diverse explainer video templates or begin with a blank canvas to define your problem and proposed solution.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script and Visuals
Input your text, and our AI will generate a video from your script, allowing you to customize scenes and elements to illustrate the problem and its resolution effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Audio and Media
Utilize our powerful voiceover generation feature to narrate your video, bringing your problem-solution story to life.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Solution
Finalize your video by reviewing the flow and message, then export it in various aspect ratios suitable for any platform, ensuring your problem solution video reaches your target audience.

HeyGen is your AI video generator and problem solution video maker. Quickly create explainer videos to showcase solutions, boosting understanding with no video editing experience.

Demonstrate Proven Solutions

Produce engaging AI videos to highlight customer success stories, visually proving how your offerings effectively solve real-world problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers users to easily create professional explainer videos using advanced AI video generator technology. Simply transform text into dynamic video content with AI avatars and voiceovers, requiring no prior video editing experience.

Can HeyGen be used to produce effective problem solution videos for business?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal online video maker for creating compelling problem-solution videos. Businesses can leverage HeyGen's tools to clearly articulate challenges and present their product or service as the ultimate video solution, perfect for marketing videos to boost sales and increase engagement.

What customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options to ensure your videos align with your brand. You can customize videos using various templates, incorporate your logo and brand colors, and utilize the rich media library or upload your own assets for a personalized touch.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating different types of marketing and social media videos?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile online video maker perfect for generating a wide range of marketing videos and social media videos. Its intuitive interface and powerful AI capabilities allow anyone to create high-quality video content without needing complex video editing skills.

