Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at content creators and online instructors, this 60-second narrative showcases the capabilities of HeyGen's screen recorder and text-to-video from script feature. Capture your screen effortlessly while an AI avatar delivers your script with multilingual support. The visual style is sleek and professional, complemented by subtle sound effects and clear subtitles, making it ideal for a global audience seeking polished educational content.
This 30-second video is crafted for tech-savvy educators eager to leverage AI in their teaching. Discover how HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation can transform your private tutoring sessions into captivating video tutorials. The visual style is modern and clean, with smooth animations and text overlays that highlight key points, ensuring your audience remains focused and informed.
Aimed at digital marketers and trainers, this 90-second video delves into the versatility of HeyGen's templates & scenes. Create compelling tutorial videos with ease, using customizable avatars and a rich media library for stock support. The visual style is bold and engaging, with dynamic transitions and immersive background music, making it perfect for those looking to captivate and educate their audience with high-quality content.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes private tutoring video creation by leveraging AI to produce high-quality, engaging tutorials quickly and efficiently. With features like AI avatars, text to speech, and multilingual support, educators can easily create impactful video tutorials that captivate and educate learners worldwide.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Expand your educational reach by producing diverse, multilingual video tutorials that cater to a global audience.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Enhance learner engagement with interactive and visually appealing video content that improves knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my private tutoring videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful private tutoring video maker that allows you to create engaging and personalized content using AI avatars and customizable avatars. With features like text-to-speech and multilingual support, you can easily reach a diverse audience.
What makes HeyGen an ideal tutorial video maker?
HeyGen stands out as a tutorial video maker by providing a range of creative tools such as transitions, sound effects, and background music. These features, combined with 4K resolution and text overlays, ensure your tutorials are both professional and captivating.
Can HeyGen's AI video editor handle complex edits?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video editor is designed to manage complex edits with ease. It supports animation, subtitles, and voiceover generation, allowing you to create polished and dynamic video tutorials effortlessly.
Does HeyGen offer screen recording capabilities?
While HeyGen excels in video creation with features like templates, scenes, and branding controls, it does not currently include a screen recorder. However, its robust media library and stock support can complement your recorded content.