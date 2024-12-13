Your Pricing Explainer Video Maker: Clear Costs, Great Videos

Get transparent explainer video cost and create stunning animated videos fast, leveraging powerful text-to-video from script.

Produce a 60-second video targeting small business owners grappling with high "video creation cost." This explainer should feature a bright, modern 2D animation style with energetic transitions, demonstrating how an "online video maker" like HeyGen simplifies the process. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to generate an upbeat, friendly professional voiceover that highlights ease of use and affordability.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How pricing explainer video maker Works

Discover how to efficiently create high-quality explainer videos without the typical high costs, leveraging powerful AI tools to bring your message to life.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by typing or pasting your scriptwriting into the platform. The Text-to-video from script feature instantly transforms your words into a captivating narrative for your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars and voices to represent your brand. Customize their appearance and select the perfect tone for your message, ensuring a unique animated explainer video.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video
Utilize the Media library/stock support to add visuals, background music, and sound effects that enhance your 2D explainer video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your complete project, make any final adjustments to your video length, and then use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download your finished content in high definition, ready for any platform.

HeyGen is an online video maker that simplifies creating professional pricing explainer videos, significantly cutting explainer video cost and making high-quality content affordable.

Craft Professional Business Marketing Videos

Leverage AI to produce diverse, engaging marketing videos beyond just pricing, showcasing professionalism and innovation.

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video production?

HeyGen transforms the process of creating an explainer video, allowing users to generate high-quality video content directly from a script. Our platform utilizes AI avatars and various templates to streamline the entire video production workflow, making it incredibly efficient.

Can I customize the visual style of my animated explainer video with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your animated explainer video. You can personalize your video with branding controls, incorporate your logo, and choose from diverse AI avatars to match your desired animation style.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating an engaging explainer video?

HeyGen offers powerful features like AI avatars and text-to-video from script to craft engaging explainer videos. You can also enhance your video production with voiceover generation, subtitles, and a rich media library to create a custom explainer video.

Does HeyGen support different types of explainer videos, such as 2D explainer video?

HeyGen is versatile enough to support various styles, including polished 2D explainer video content. Our platform allows for creative control over elements like storyboarding and video length, ensuring your explainer video meets your specific needs.

