Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Press Release Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your announcements into professional press release videos with AI-powered creation tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by entering your press release content. Leverage text-to-video from script to instantly generate scenes based on your text.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a variety of professional video templates to establish your video's visual foundation.
3
Step 3
Add Captions for Clarity
Ensure your message is accessible and impactful by automatically generating precise subtitles/captions for your entire press release video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finalize your press release video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready for distribution across all your online video platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen acts as an intuitive "press release video maker," empowering you to quickly "create videos" that transform traditional announcements into dynamic, shareable content. Leverage our powerful "AI Video Maker" to produce compelling "press release videos" that captivate your audience.

Customer Success Press Releases

Produce engaging video press releases that highlight customer achievements, turning testimonials into powerful, shareable content that builds trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the production of professional press release videos?

HeyGen leverages AI technology and intuitive templates to help you create polished press release videos in minutes. Our AI Video Maker allows you to transform scripts into stunning videos effortlessly, making the process of video creation smooth and efficient.

What creative elements does HeyGen provide for engaging announcement videos?

HeyGen offers a rich media library, customizable video templates, and AI avatars to empower your storytelling for impactful announcement videos. You can easily produce stunning videos with dynamic visuals and captivating news intros that truly stand out.

Can HeyGen be used to generate diverse marketing videos for social media?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal AI Video Maker for crafting various marketing videos tailored for social media, helping you create innovative content. With features like aspect ratio resizing and branding controls, you can produce online video content optimized for any platform.

Does HeyGen offer tools to quickly add captions and news intros to my videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust features for enhancing your videos, including automatic captions to improve accessibility and engagement. You can also integrate professional news intros to give your videos a polished and authoritative look with ease.

