Unlock the Future with Our Prediction Video Maker

Craft engaging prediction videos with professional voiceovers and AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into high-quality content instantly.

A 1-minute informative video for tech professionals, demonstrating the core functionalities of an "AI video generator" using a modern, clean visual style and a professional voiceover. The video should highlight how users can leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly create detailed explanations and incorporate diverse AI avatars for engaging presentations.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Prediction Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your insights into compelling video content with AI-powered tools, delivering high-quality visual predictions.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your text or script into the platform. Our text-to-video feature quickly converts your ideas into a dynamic visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by selecting from our wide range of AI avatars to represent your vision and engage your audience.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Story
Add impact with professional voiceover generation for your script, ensuring your message is delivered with clarity and emotion.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Review your project, then effortlessly generate and export your high-quality video using our flexible aspect-ratio resizing options for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video generator makes you a prediction video maker. Effortlessly create high-quality videos from text using AI-powered tools, simplifying your entire video maker process.

Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide

.

Effortlessly develop and distribute more educational courses to a global audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI video generation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that leverages cutting-edge AI-powered tools to transform ideas into captivating visual content. You can effortlessly create professional high-quality videos by simply inputting your script, which HeyGen then converts to text to video using realistic AI avatars and natural voiceovers.

What customization options are available within HeyGen's video editor?

Within HeyGen's intuitive video editor, users have extensive customize video options, including a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor to arrange scenes and elements. You can incorporate your branding with custom logos and colors, select from a rich media library, and even adjust aspect ratios to ensure your marketing videos are perfect for any platform.

Can HeyGen convert text directly into video content?

Yes, HeyGen excels at converting your text directly into dynamic video content. Our robust text to video capabilities allow you to input a script and have HeyGen generate professional narration through advanced voiceovers and animate lifelike AI avatars to present your message effectively.

How does HeyGen ensure high-quality videos for various platforms?

HeyGen is designed to produce high-quality videos suitable for diverse platforms and purposes. The platform ensures visual excellence through precise branding controls, a comprehensive media library, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports capabilities, allowing you to optimize your video maker output for any distribution channel.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo