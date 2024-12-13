Pre-Roll Ad Video Generator: Create Engaging Ads Fast

Boost sales and engagement with stunning pre-roll ads using HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes.

Create a compelling 1-minute video targeting small business owners struggling with ad creation. The visual style should be clean and professional, using on-screen text overlays to highlight key benefits, complemented by an energetic and confident voiceover. Demonstrate how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability simplifies the process of generating effective pre-roll ads, leveraging modern AI tools to quickly turn ideas into polished content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a vibrant 45-second tutorial video aimed at content creators and marketing teams new to video production, illustrating the ease of use. The visual style should be bright and engaging with dynamic animations, paired with upbeat background music. Showcase how HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes help users quickly become an effective online video maker, turning complex ideas into captivating short-form content with minimal effort.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 90-second explainer video for e-learning developers and corporate trainers, focusing on accessibility and clarity. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing clear graphics and text, accompanied by an articulate, professional voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's automated Subtitles/captions feature, demonstrating how it seamlessly enhances any project by a video editor, ensuring broad reach and understanding for technical instructional content.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second promotional video targeting advertising agencies and product launchers, emphasizing innovation and impact. Employ a fast-paced and visually rich style with bold typography, driven by an enthusiastic and energetic voice. Illustrate the power of HeyGen's lifelike AI avatars to create captivating stories, transforming you into a top-tier video ad maker for modern campaigns and boosting engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Pre-roll Ad Video Generator Works

Craft compelling pre-roll video ads quickly and effortlessly to capture attention before your main content, using intuitive online tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates to quickly start your pre-roll ad project. These templates provide a creative foundation, saving you time and effort.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Message
Add your ad copy and customize the text using dynamic animations to ensure your brand message is impactful and visually engaging for your audience.
3
Step 3
Upload Brand Media
Upload your brand assets, like logos and product shots, from the media library to personalize your ad and create a cohesive visual experience.
4
Step 4
Apply Engaging Voiceover
Apply an engaging voiceover by either recording your own or using the text-to-speech feature to generate professional narration for your pre-roll ad.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines pre-roll ad video generation. Use our AI tools and online video maker to craft engaging ads from templates, boosting sales and traffic effectively.

Craft Impactful Customer Testimonial Ads

.

Develop authentic customer success story videos, transforming them into persuasive pre-roll ads that build trust and boost conversions.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an advanced AI video generator?

HeyGen leverages cutting-edge "AI tools" to transform your scripts into professional videos efficiently. Our "text-to-speech" technology and "AI avatars" enable seamless "text-to-video" creation, making HeyGen a powerful "online video maker" for various content, including "pre-roll ad video generator" needs.

What editing features are available with HeyGen's online video maker?

As a versatile "online video maker" and "video editor", HeyGen provides robust features for refining your content. Users can easily add "subtitles/captions", utilize our extensive "media library", and select from diverse "video templates" to streamline their production process.

Can HeyGen customize text and branding within video ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to "customize text" and ensure strong brand consistency across all their video content. With comprehensive "branding controls" and "dynamic text animations", you can tailor every visual element precisely, making HeyGen an effective "video ad maker".

Does HeyGen support auto subtitle generation and translation for global reach?

Yes, HeyGen significantly enhances accessibility and global reach through its advanced technical features. Our "auto subtitle generator" automatically creates captions, and the platform supports "auto translator" capabilities and "voiceover generation", ensuring your message resonates with diverse audiences.

