Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Engage your audience with a 45-second product video that showcases real-time ad intelligence. Designed for marketing professionals on social media channels, this video will employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to deliver a compelling narrative. The visual style will be sleek and modern, paired with a sophisticated voiceover to convey the technical prowess of video marketing.
Prompt 2
Capture the attention of creative agencies with a 60-second animated ad design video. Utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support, this video will explore various video ad types, offering a rich tapestry of visuals and sound. The target audience will appreciate the creative intent behind the video ad maker, as it seamlessly integrates engaging content with strategic marketing insights.
Prompt 3
For entrepreneurs eager to boost their brand presence, a 30-second social media ad crafted with HeyGen's voiceover generation will do the trick. This video will focus on the creative potential of a PPC ad video maker, using a vibrant and energetic visual style to appeal to a youthful audience. The inclusion of subtitles/captions ensures accessibility and enhances viewer engagement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a PPC Ad Video Maker Works

Create engaging video ads effortlessly with our PPC ad video maker, designed to enhance your video marketing strategy.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your PPC ad. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a captivating video narrative.
Step 2
Choose the Perfect Template
Select from a variety of templates and scenes that suit your video ad type. HeyGen offers a diverse range of options to match your brand's style and message.
Step 3
Add Animated Ad Design
Enhance your video with animated ad designs. Utilize HeyGen's media library to incorporate dynamic elements that capture attention across social media channels.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for optimal display. Share your engaging product video across various platforms to maximize reach.

HeyGen empowers marketers with a powerful PPC ad video maker, enabling the creation of high-performing video ads for social media channels in minutes. Leverage real-time ad intelligence and animated ad design to enhance your video marketing strategy.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight product benefits and customer experiences through captivating product videos that enhance brand credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my PPC ad video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful PPC ad video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging and creative video ads efficiently. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can ensure your ads align perfectly with your brand identity.

What features does HeyGen provide for video marketing?

HeyGen supports video marketing efforts with features like voiceover generation, subtitles, and a comprehensive media library. These tools help you create diverse video ad types that can be optimized for various social media channels, enhancing your marketing reach.

Can HeyGen assist with animated ad design?

Yes, HeyGen excels in animated ad design by offering a range of templates and scenes that can be customized to fit your creative vision. This makes it easy to produce captivating animated ads that stand out on social media channels.

What makes HeyGen suitable for product video creation?

HeyGen is ideal for product video creation due to its text-to-video feature and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your product videos are both informative and visually appealing across different platforms. The platform's branding controls also allow for consistent brand representation.

