Create a 60-second video offering gentle postpartum support for new parents, focusing on emotional well-being and practical tips. The target audience is new mothers and partners seeking reassurance during this sensitive period. Visually, aim for soft, warm tones with comforting imagery of babies and calm home environments, accompanied by serene, uplifting background music. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to deliver a soothing and empathetic message, ensuring a consistent tone throughout.

