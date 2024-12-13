Poster to Video Maker: Transform Your Designs into Dynamic Videos

Effortlessly turn static images into dynamic promotional videos with rich video templates, utilizing our diverse Templates & scenes for professional digital content.

Create a compelling 30-second product launch announcement video targeting tech enthusiasts, transforming existing marketing materials into a vibrant motion poster video. The visual style should be sleek and modern with dynamic animations, accompanied by an upbeat electronic soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble stunning visuals, highlighting key features from your poster-based designs.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Poster to Video Maker Works

Transform your static posters and images into dynamic, engaging videos for any platform with our intuitive online video creator.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Images
Begin by uploading your existing posters or images, or select from our extensive media library, directly into the platform. Our intuitive editor makes it simple to get started.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from our rich collection of video templates and scenes designed to suit various themes and purposes, providing a professional foundation for your motion poster video.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Elements
Bring your visuals to life by adding dynamic text animations and transitions. Enhance your video further with compelling voiceovers, generated directly from your script.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your video and export it in the desired aspect ratio, optimized for sharing across various social media platforms. Your promotional video is now ready to engage your audience!

Use Cases

Transform your static visuals into dynamic content with HeyGen's AI-powered online video creator. Easily convert your posters and images into engaging videos, perfect for digital content creation and social media.

Inspiring Motivational Videos

.

Transform motivational posters and images into inspiring video content, effectively engaging your audience and conveying powerful messages.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen transform my static posters into engaging motion videos?

HeyGen serves as a powerful poster to video maker, allowing you to easily convert your images into dynamic motion poster videos. Leverage our rich video templates and intuitive tools to bring your visuals to life and create compelling visual narratives.

Is HeyGen an accessible online video creator for new users?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to be an easy video maker, simplifying digital content creation for everyone. Our user-friendly interface and extensive template library empower even beginners to craft professional-looking videos quickly.

Can HeyGen help me create custom promotional videos with brand elements?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent promotional video maker that supports custom video design. You can easily integrate your brand's logo and colors using our robust branding controls to ensure every video reflects your unique identity.

What video editing tools does HeyGen provide for content enhancement?

HeyGen provides various video editing tools to enhance your content, including options to upload images, add background music, and incorporate dynamic text animations. You can also generate AI voiceovers and subtitles to make your videos even more impactful for social media content.

