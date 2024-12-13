Poster to Video Maker: Transform Your Designs into Dynamic Videos
Effortlessly turn static images into dynamic promotional videos with rich video templates, utilizing our diverse Templates & scenes for professional digital content.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Transform your static visuals into dynamic content with HeyGen's AI-powered online video creator. Easily convert your posters and images into engaging videos, perfect for digital content creation and social media.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Effortlessly turn your poster designs into high-performing video ads, driving better engagement and results for your campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly convert your static images into dynamic, engaging social media videos to capture audience attention and boost online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen transform my static posters into engaging motion videos?
HeyGen serves as a powerful poster to video maker, allowing you to easily convert your images into dynamic motion poster videos. Leverage our rich video templates and intuitive tools to bring your visuals to life and create compelling visual narratives.
Is HeyGen an accessible online video creator for new users?
Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to be an easy video maker, simplifying digital content creation for everyone. Our user-friendly interface and extensive template library empower even beginners to craft professional-looking videos quickly.
Can HeyGen help me create custom promotional videos with brand elements?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent promotional video maker that supports custom video design. You can easily integrate your brand's logo and colors using our robust branding controls to ensure every video reflects your unique identity.
What video editing tools does HeyGen provide for content enhancement?
HeyGen provides various video editing tools to enhance your content, including options to upload images, add background music, and incorporate dynamic text animations. You can also generate AI voiceovers and subtitles to make your videos even more impactful for social media content.