Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your professional portfolio with HeyGen, the ultimate portfolio video maker. Easily create and display captivating video editing portfolios, transforming how video editors showcase their work.
Showcase Your Best Work.
Effectively demonstrate your top projects and professional achievements with engaging AI videos, significantly enhancing your portfolio's appeal.
Promote Your Portfolio.
Quickly create engaging social media videos and clips to market your portfolio, expanding your reach and attracting potential clients.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create a professional portfolio video?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling portfolio videos effortlessly using AI avatars and text-to-video generation. Simply input your script, and HeyGen transforms it into a polished video showcasing your professional work.
Can I customize my portfolio video to match my personal brand?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and preferred colors to personalize your portfolio video. You can also utilize various templates and scenes to effectively display your unique style.
What makes HeyGen an effective online tool for portfolio video creation?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process, making it accessible online without needing advanced video editing skills. Its intuitive platform allows you to generate voiceovers and add subtitles, helping you build a professional video portfolio with ease.
Which features ensure my portfolio video is optimized for various platforms?
HeyGen offers aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, ensuring your video portfolio is perfectly optimized for display across different websites and social media. This makes it simple to showcase your work widely.