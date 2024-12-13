Create Engaging Poll Videos with Our Powerful Poll Video Maker

Boost audience engagement with interactive videos. Quickly create custom video polls using intuitive templates & scenes.

Create a compelling 30-second Video Poll designed for marketing professionals and small business owners, aiming to boost audience engagement on social media. This short video should feature bright, energetic visuals and an upbeat soundtrack, complemented by a clear, dynamic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, asking a captivating question to gather instant feedback.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Poll Video Maker Works

Create engaging and interactive video polls effortlessly to capture audience insights with HeyGen's powerful video creation tools.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Video Foundation
Select from a variety of professional video templates or start from scratch with an AI avatar to set the stage for your interactive poll using HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Poll Questions
Leverage the integrated question builder to seamlessly incorporate your interactive poll questions directly into your video scenes.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding and Voice
Customize the visual appeal of your custom video polls with HeyGen's Branding controls, ensuring perfect alignment with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage Your Audience
Finalize your video poll, utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, and share it to gather valuable audience engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms you into a powerful poll video maker, enabling you to create engaging interactive video content. Boost audience engagement with AI-powered online polls for valuable insights.

Enhance Learning with Interactive Video Surveys

.

Utilize AI to create engaging video surveys and quizzes, boosting learner retention and making training more interactive and effective.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my audience engagement with Video Polls?

HeyGen empowers you to significantly boost audience engagement through dynamic Video Polls and interactive video content. By combining AI avatars with customizable questions, you can create compelling, short video experiences that capture attention and encourage participation, transforming passive viewers into active participants.

What features make HeyGen an effective poll video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an effective poll video maker by offering a seamless experience to create video content. Its intuitive interface, coupled with a wide range of video templates and an AI video generator, allows users to quickly design engaging survey video and quiz video formats without extensive editing skills.

Can I create custom video polls with branded elements in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create custom video polls with comprehensive branding controls. You can incorporate your brand's logo and colors, and utilize the question builder to design surveys that perfectly align with your visual identity, ensuring a professional and consistent look for your interactive content.

Why should I use interactive video for surveys and gathering feedback?

Using interactive video for surveys and feedback offers a more engaging and memorable experience than traditional online polls. HeyGen helps you turn standard questions into dynamic interactive content, making the feedback platform more appealing and encouraging higher completion rates for your valuable data collection.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo