Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Engage your audience with a 60-second social media video ad crafted using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Ideal for political content creators and digital marketers, this video will leverage AI-assisted video editing to deliver a polished and impactful message. The stylized content and auto subtitle generator will enhance accessibility and viewer engagement.
Produce a compelling 30-second video ad for political advocacy groups using HeyGen's media library and stock support. Designed for activists and advocacy organizations, this video will utilize pre-made video templates to streamline the creation process. The visual style will be bold and persuasive, with added captions to ensure clarity and emphasis on key points.
Develop a 90-second informative video for political educators and trainers with HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitles/captions features. This video will provide a detailed overview of a political topic, using a clear and educational visual style. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability will ensure the video is optimized for various platforms, reaching a wider audience.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen empowers political video makers with AI video generation and editing tools, offering video templates and features like auto subtitle generation to create impactful social media videos effortlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating political content quickly with AI-assisted video editing and pre-made templates.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Produce compelling political video ads in minutes using AI video generation and customizable text options.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen assist in creating political videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful political video maker with AI-assisted video editing tools and pre-made video templates, allowing you to create compelling political content efficiently.
What video templates does HeyGen provide?
HeyGen provides a variety of pre-made video templates that cater to different styles and purposes, including social media videos and video ads, ensuring your content is both professional and engaging.
Can HeyGen generate AI videos from scripts?
Yes, HeyGen excels in AI video generation by transforming your scripts into dynamic videos, complete with AI avatars and voiceover generation, making content creation seamless.
Does HeyGen support adding captions to videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen includes an auto subtitle generator and tools to add captions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your audience.