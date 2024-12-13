Policy Walkthrough Video Generator for Easy Training

Quickly transform complex policies into engaging videos that ensure compliance, enhanced by realistic AI avatars.

Imagine crafting a 45-second friendly and professional explainer video designed for new employees, thoroughly walking them through the company's "work-from-home" corporate policies. This engaging video should feature a diverse cast of AI avatars clearly communicating key guidelines, ensuring clarity and compliance from day one.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 60-second eLearning module for compliance training, where complex regulations are transformed into an easily digestible format. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to narrate the content, paired with a modern and clean visual style, making abstract concepts concrete for all learners.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second video documentation segment showcasing the new digital submission process for expense reports. This short Product demo, aimed at internal teams and stakeholders, should feature a clear, authoritative Voiceover generation to guide users step-by-step through the updated policy, highlighting efficiency gains.
Example Prompt 3
Create an accessible 50-second video for internal company communications, detailing critical Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data privacy. This video, with a visual style consistent with branding controls, needs to be easy to follow for all company employees and should include Subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and accessibility, especially in noisy environments or for non-native speakers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Policy Walkthrough Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform complex policies and SOPs into engaging video walkthroughs with AI, ensuring clear communication and improved compliance across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your policy text or detailed instructions directly into HeyGen. Our platform uses advanced text-to-video technology to instantly convert your written content into a dynamic video script.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand and deliver your message. Choose an avatar that best suits the tone of your policy walkthrough.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Refine
Integrate your company's logo, colors, and fonts using HeyGen's branding controls. This ensures your policy walkthrough videos align perfectly with your corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Once finalized, export your high-quality policy walkthrough video in various formats. Easily share your new explainer video across your organization to streamline training and communication.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Policies with Explainer Videos

.

Utilize AI to simplify intricate corporate policies and procedures, creating clear and engaging explainer videos for better understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my explainer video production?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling explainer videos effortlessly using advanced AI video maker technology. Our diverse library of video templates and AI avatars helps streamline your production, ensuring engaging content for any topic.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides cutting-edge AI capabilities like lifelike AI avatars and seamless text-to-video conversion, transforming scripts into dynamic content. You can also leverage robust AI voiceover generation to add natural-sounding narration to your videos.

Can HeyGen streamline the creation of policy walkthrough videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen acts as a powerful policy walkthrough video generator, simplifying the production of engaging compliance training and corporate policy content. You can maintain brand consistency through customizable branding controls, ensuring professional and informative videos.

How quickly can I produce high-quality video documentation with HeyGen?

HeyGen's generative AI tools and intuitive video editor allow for rapid creation of high-quality video documentation. You can transform your ideas into polished videos significantly faster than traditional methods, boosting productivity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo