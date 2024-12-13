The Ultimate Policy Rollout Video Maker for HR Teams
Effortlessly create engaging internal rollout videos and improve employee understanding using powerful Text-to-video from script.
Develop a 45-second engaging new hire onboarding video, specifically targeting new employees, that visually introduces company culture with dynamic motion graphics and a friendly, encouraging audio style. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes for rapid development and ensure Subtitles/captions are automatically generated for accessibility and clear communication.
Design a dynamic 30-second explainer video aimed at existing employees to simplify a complex new internal process, characterized by quick cuts, clear visual metaphors from the Media library/stock support, and an energetic voiceover. This video should leverage Text-to-video from script to efficiently translate key information into a compelling visual narrative.
Produce a 60-second concise internal rollout video for all company staff, announcing a significant update, presented with a modern, professional visual style and an authoritative, clear voice generated via Voiceover generation. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure the AI video maker's output is perfectly formatted for both intranet and internal social media channels.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Enhance Employee Training Engagement.
Increase understanding and retention of new policies and procedures by transforming dull documents into engaging, AI-driven training videos.
Scalable Policy Dissemination.
Efficiently roll out policies and internal announcements to all employees globally, ensuring consistent messaging and broad reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for creative teams?
HeyGen empowers creative teams to transform text into compelling explainer videos and more, streamlining the entire video creation process. Our AI Script Generator and extensive AI-powered templates allow for rapid content generation, making complex ideas simple to visualize.
Can HeyGen help HR teams create engaging training videos and internal communications?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows HR teams to produce impactful training videos and internal rollout videos using realistic AI avatars. This ensures clear communication for new hire onboarding and boosts overall employee engagement across the organization.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for policy rollout videos?
HeyGen provides robust Branding controls, enabling you to customize policy rollout videos with your company's logo, colors, and fonts. This ensures all your policy announcement videos maintain a consistent, professional brand identity.
What makes HeyGen an optimal AI video maker for various business needs?
HeyGen is a versatile AI video maker that supports a wide range of content, from product demos and marketing videos to sales videos. With features like AI voiceover and auto-generate captions, it makes creating professional videos accessible and scalable for all business communication.