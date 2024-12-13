Policy Explainer Video Generator: Simplify Complex Policies

Generate clear, professional policy explainer videos instantly with Text-to-video from script, turning complex ideas into engaging content in minutes.

Imagine a 60-second animated explainer video designed for new employees, introducing the company's core values policy. The visual style should be friendly and welcoming, using bright colors and upbeat background music, with a clear, encouraging voiceover. This engaging visual story will utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to create diverse and relatable virtual presenters, making policy training more approachable.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For your business clients, craft a concise 45-second video to demystify a complex industry regulation regarding data compliance. The visual style should be professional and sleek, featuring modern motion graphics and an authoritative yet accessible voice, accompanied by calming ambient music. This video will effectively make complex ideas simple, easily generated using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability.
Example Prompt 2
A dynamic 30-second policy announcement video is needed to inform existing software users about an upcoming update policy. The visual style should be energetic and visually striking with quick cuts and a modern electronic soundtrack, featuring a confident, clear voice. This video aims to create engaging visual stories, quickly assembled from HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" library.
Example Prompt 3
You can produce a 60-second training video on data privacy policy, specifically for your internal teams. The visual style should be informative and straightforward, featuring clear on-screen text and simple graphics, supported by a calm, professional voiceover without distracting background music. This internal communication video will cover the updated remote work policy, leveraging HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" for consistent narration.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Policy Explainer Video Generator Works

Quickly create clear, product-accurate policy explainer videos, turning complex information into engaging visual stories.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by entering your policy text or a detailed script. Our advanced Text-to-video AI will automatically generate initial scenes and visuals, giving you a solid foundation for your animated explainer videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Personalize your video by choosing from a diverse selection of AI avatars to present your policy. Enhance your message with a professional AI voiceover, ensuring clarity and impact for internal communication videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Custom Branding
Integrate your brand's identity by applying custom branding elements, including your logo and brand colors. This ensures your policy training videos are consistent and professional.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Finalize your video and generate it in minutes. Easily export your policy announcement video in various formats, ready for sharing on social media platforms or your company intranet.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Policy Explanations

.

Translate intricate policy details into clear, easily digestible animated explainer videos, making complex information accessible to everyone.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging animated explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging animated explainer videos by leveraging AI avatars and a powerful Text-to-video engine. Our intuitive platform, complete with diverse video templates, simplifies the process to make complex ideas simple and understandable for your audience.

Can I generate professional-quality videos without prior editing experience?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an AI video maker designed for everyone, requiring no experience needed to generate professional-quality videos. Its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface allows you to create captivating content, including sophisticated policy training videos, in minutes.

Does HeyGen support custom branding for policy announcement videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive custom branding controls to ensure your policy announcement videos align with your organization's identity. You can easily incorporate your logo and preferred colors to produce professional internal communication videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for transforming text into visual stories?

HeyGen excels at transforming any topic into compelling visual stories with AI, using its advanced script-to-video AI capabilities. You can utilize realistic AI avatars and animated characters to bring your text to life, creating dynamic content for various social media platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo