Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second tutorial video aimed at managers and L&D professionals seeking to streamline corporate training, demonstrating how to transform existing DOC to Video content into engaging modules. The video should adopt a modern, dynamic visual style with an upbeat, informative narration, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly convert documentation.
Produce a 45-second internal announcement video for all employees, especially from the HR department, introducing new company policies in an engaging content format. The visual presentation should be friendly and approachable, featuring a diverse range of AI avatars explaining the changes with a clear and pleasant narration to enhance understanding.
Create a 2-minute compliance video specifically for international employees and global HR/Compliance departments, detailing an important company regulation that requires Translation. The video should maintain a professional and inclusive visual style, with a clear and easily understandable presentation across different languages, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature for multilingual accessibility and clarity.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Transform complex policy documentation into engaging AI videos, significantly improving employee understanding and long-term retention.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Rapidly generate and translate policy videos, enabling efficient training delivery and consistent communication across a global workforce.
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of policy documentation videos?
HeyGen functions as an advanced policy documentation video generator, allowing users to effortlessly convert existing text or scripts into dynamic video content. This AI video generator utilizes text-to-video from script capabilities, enhancing learning retention by transforming complex documents into engaging visual formats.
What AI video generator features does HeyGen provide for professional corporate training videos?
HeyGen offers robust AI video generator features, including customizable AI avatars and AI generated voiceover, perfect for corporate training videos. Users can leverage video templates, automatic subtitles, and screen recording to produce high-quality, professional video documentation efficiently.
Is HeyGen's AI video platform enterprise-ready for secure deployment?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video platform is built for enterprise-ready environments, supporting features like SSO & SCIM for secure access and streamlined workflows. This ensures a robust and compliant solution for managing and creating video documentation at scale.
How can HeyGen enhance accessibility and localization for employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen significantly improves accessibility for employee onboarding videos through automatic subtitles and comprehensive Translation capabilities across 65+ languages. This ensures your global workforce receives consistent and understandable training, boosting learning retention.