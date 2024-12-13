Your Go-To Policy Compliance Video Maker

Transform complex policies into engaging, easy-to-understand videos with our AI avatars.

Create a 60-second engaging video for new employees, designed to introduce key company policies in an easy to understand format. The visual style should be friendly and animated, featuring diverse AI avatars explaining complex topics with clear, upbeat background music. This production can leverage HeyGen's AI avatars feature to bring the policy details to life without needing live actors.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second impactful video for busy team leads, simplifying a recent regulatory update with weekly compliance tips. Employ a professional visual style with quick cuts and modern graphics, complemented by a concise, authoritative voice. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability will be invaluable for quickly transforming written updates into polished video content.
Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second engaging video aimed at all employees for an annual code of conduct refresher, emphasizing ethical behavior through relatable scenarios. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and accessible, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure clarity for all viewers. This video aims to increase employee awareness of critical company policies.
Prompt 3
Craft a 50-second explainer video targeting employees across all departments, outlining a revised data privacy policy and demonstrating its importance for compliance training. The visual style should be sleek and informative, integrating relevant stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, backed by a calm yet informative voiceover. This video will make complex topics more digestible for a broad audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Policy Compliance Video Maker Works

Streamline the creation of engaging and comprehensive policy compliance training videos using our AI video platform, ensuring your team is always informed.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Policy Text
Easily transform your compliance documents into engaging scripts and generate video content using our text-to-video functionality.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Scene
Choose from a variety of professional AI avatars and suitable scenes to deliver your compliance message clearly.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Customizations
Maintain brand consistency by applying your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to your video.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Training
Prepare your final video and export it with appropriate aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, ready to become effective training videos.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms complex policy compliance into engaging AI videos. Our AI video platform simplifies creating essential compliance training, ensuring your team is always informed and up-to-date.

Enhance Training Engagement and Recall

.

Leverage AI-powered videos to make compliance training more interactive and memorable, increasing employee retention of critical information.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating engaging compliance training videos easy?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging compliance training videos through its intuitive AI video maker. You can transform text into captivating visual content using AI Avatars and diverse video templates, making complex topics easy to understand.

Can I customize the AI Avatars and video templates for my policy compliance videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your policy compliance videos. You can select from a wide range of AI Avatars and utilize our video templates, applying your branding controls to ensure a consistent and professional look.

What is HeyGen's approach to generating compliance training content from text?

HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video technology to produce high-quality compliance training content. Our AI video platform allows you to effortlessly convert written scripts into professional videos with natural voiceovers and AI-driven content generation.

How can HeyGen help produce a variety of compliance communication materials?

HeyGen empowers you to produce a diverse range of compliance videos, from explainer videos for new policies to comprehensive employee onboarding modules. Its creative engine helps simplify your communication, ensuring all compliance materials are clear and engaging.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo