The Ultimate Policy Communication Video Maker
Transform complex policies into clear, engaging videos instantly using our powerful text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second onboarding video specifically for new hires, introducing them to company values. Utilize one of HeyGen's professional Templates & scenes to establish a welcoming and informative visual style, complemented by a supportive voiceover and relevant stock media from the Media library/stock support to make the content engaging and easy to digest.
Produce a concise 30-second policy explainer video for the Sales team, detailing the updated expense submission process. This video should adopt a modern, clear visual style, primarily driven by Text-to-video from script functionality to convey information succinctly, with accompanying Voiceover generation ensuring all key points are articulated precisely.
Develop a 50-second company announcement video for all stakeholders, celebrating a recent company milestone. The video needs to be visually uplifting and positive, ensuring a clear message delivery suitable for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Leverage HeyGen's Media library/stock support to integrate impactful visuals that resonate with a professional, celebratory tone.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes policy communication and internal communications, enabling you to create engaging policy explainer videos quickly with AI. Enhance clarity and reach.
Enhance Policy Training.
Boost employee engagement and retention with AI-powered videos for crucial policy training, ensuring better comprehension.
Expand Internal Learning.
Develop comprehensive internal courses efficiently, ensuring all team members globally understand new policies and updates.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify policy communication video creation?
HeyGen empowers organizations to effortlessly create videos for policy communication. Its intuitive platform and AI avatars transform complex text into engaging visual content, making policy explainers accessible to all employees.
Can HeyGen enhance internal communications with AI avatars?
Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video conversion to produce dynamic internal communications videos. This allows for consistent and personalized messaging across all your channels, from company announcements to onboarding videos.
What types of internal communications videos can I create with HeyGen?
HeyGen is a versatile video maker for all your internal communication needs. You can create impactful onboarding videos, informative training videos, and engaging company announcement videos using our customizable templates.
How does HeyGen make policy explainer videos more effective?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of professional policy explainer videos. By converting text to video with realistic AI avatars, HeyGen ensures your crucial policy communication is delivered clearly and consistently, boosting comprehension and retention.