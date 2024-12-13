Create Stunning Content with a Podcast Promo Video Maker

Boost your podcast's reach with AI avatars and seamless promo video creation. Engage audiences across social media channels effortlessly.

402/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In just 60 seconds, craft a compelling promo video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Designed for content creators aiming to make a splash on social media, this video will utilize vibrant stock footage and engaging captions to tell your story. The audio will be crisp and clear, thanks to HeyGen's voiceover generation, ensuring your message resonates with viewers.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second viral clip that highlights the unique aspects of your podcast. Using HeyGen's media library and stock support, you'll have access to a wealth of visuals to enhance your narrative. This video is tailored for creative individuals who want to leverage AI text-to-image technology to create eye-catching content that stands out on social media.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second promo video that showcases your podcast's personality with HeyGen's templates and scenes. Targeted at podcast hosts eager to expand their reach, this video will feature a drag and drop interface for easy customization. The visual and audio style will be vibrant and energetic, making it perfect for video ads that capture attention and drive engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Podcast Promo Video Maker Works

Create engaging podcast promo videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Avatars
Start by selecting an AI avatar to represent your podcast. Our AI avatars bring a dynamic and engaging element to your promo video, making it stand out on social media channels.
2
Step 2
Add Animated Text and Captions
Enhance your video with animated text and captions. This feature allows you to highlight key points and ensure your message is clear, even when the sound is off.
3
Step 3
Apply Voiceover Generation
Use our voiceover generation tool to add a professional touch to your promo video. This feature allows you to create custom voiceovers that match the tone and style of your podcast.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Across Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across various social media channels. Our platform supports easy resizing and exporting to ensure your video looks great everywhere.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes podcast promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering tools like drag and drop interface and animated text to craft engaging promotional content effortlessly.

Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos

.

Craft motivational promo videos that resonate with your audience, encouraging them to tune into your podcast episodes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my podcast promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful podcast promo video maker that utilizes AI video editing tools to streamline your creative process. With features like animated text and voiceover generation, you can craft engaging promo videos that captivate your audience.

What makes HeyGen's AI video editor stand out?

HeyGen's AI video editor excels with its intuitive drag and drop interface and advanced AI text-to-image capabilities. These features simplify the technical aspects of video editing, allowing you to focus on creating compelling content.

Can HeyGen assist with video promotion on social media channels?

Yes, HeyGen supports video promotion by providing tools to create eye-catching video ads and viral clips. With branding controls and aspect-ratio resizing, your videos are optimized for various social media channels.

Does HeyGen offer resources for multi-track editing?

HeyGen includes multi-track editing capabilities, allowing you to layer audio, video, and effects seamlessly. Combined with access to a rich media library and stock footage, you can produce professional-grade videos with ease.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo