Create a vibrant 45-second onboarding video designed for new users of a platform walkthrough video generator, demonstrating how effortlessly they can transform text into captivating visuals. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring dynamic screen captures of the platform in action, complemented by a friendly, enthusiastic AI voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's powerful "Text-to-video from script" feature and the ease of incorporating diverse "AI avatars" to personalize the guided experience, making initial setup a breeze for any beginner.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an inspiring 30-second marketing video for social media campaigns, targeting marketing professionals looking to create compelling content quickly. Employ a fast-paced, visually rich aesthetic with bright colors and upbeat background music, while an energetic AI voice guides viewers through the creative process. Showcase how HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" can instantly elevate productions and how "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" allows for seamless adaptation across various platforms, making short-form video generation a creative asset.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 60-second product explainer video aimed at prospective customers curious about an AI video generator's capabilities. The visual presentation should be sleek and professional, utilizing smooth transitions and clear graphical overlays, paired with a calm, informative AI voice. Emphasize how HeyGen’s "Templates & scenes" provide a creative starting point for any project, enabling users to quickly build detailed video documentation without extensive video editing skills.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a concise 45-second sales pitch video crafted to impress potential clients, aimed at sales teams and entrepreneurs seeking efficient communication tools. The visual style should be confident and direct, utilizing compelling on-screen text and a persuasive AI avatar that maintains consistent eye contact, supported by a professional voiceover. Demonstrate how HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature ensures maximum message retention and global accessibility, turning any pitch into a powerful, accessible "text-to-video generator" creation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Platform Walkthrough Video Generator Works

Generate compelling platform walkthroughs with ease, transforming complex features into clear, engaging videos that inform and impress your audience.

Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Start by selecting a pre-made template or inputting your script directly. Our text-to-video generator transforms your ideas into a visual story effortlessly.
Step 2
Add Dynamic Visuals
Enhance your walkthroughs by integrating AI avatars that bring your explanations to life, making complex concepts easy to understand.
Step 3
Apply Voice and Branding
Enhance your message by applying professional voiceover generation and customize with your brand's unique colors and logo.
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Easily export your completed platform walkthrough video in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across social media and other platforms.

Produce Quick Product Explainers for Social Media

Rapidly generate short, engaging AI video clips demonstrating key platform features for social media, driving interest and user acquisition effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI for creative projects?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into dynamic videos, featuring realistic AI avatars and authentic AI voice generation. This allows for quick production of creative content like marketing videos, product explainers, and even animated shorts without complex editing.

Can I customize HeyGen videos to maintain my brand's identity?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and use pre-made templates. This ensures every AI-generated video aligns perfectly with your professional brand image.

What types of professional video documentation can HeyGen create?

HeyGen serves as an excellent platform walkthrough video generator, perfect for generating comprehensive video documentation such as onboarding videos, step-by-step user guides, and detailed training material. It delivers high-quality output ideal for any business need.

What video editing tools and features does HeyGen offer for efficient production?

HeyGen streamlines video production with powerful video editing tools, including automatic subtitles/captions and a comprehensive media library. You can effortlessly export your high-quality content as MP4 files, ready for various platforms like social media.

