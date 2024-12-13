Platform Tutorial Video Maker: Create Engaging How-To Guides

Streamline how-to videos with our AI tutorial video maker. Generate professional instructional content using advanced Text-to-video from script.

Create a dynamic 45-second video targeting small business owners new to video marketing, introducing HeyGen as an intuitive AI video creation platform. The video should feature a friendly AI avatar demonstrating key features with an upbeat, modern visual style and clear, concise voiceover, showcasing how simple it is to get started.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an engaging 60-second tutorial video maker showcase for online course creators, illustrating how to transform complex topics into compelling how-to videos. Employ professional templates and scene transitions, using HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to generate a clean, educational visual style with synchronized audio, making learning accessible and fun.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second promotional video for marketing professionals who need to quickly produce branded content. This platform tutorial video should highlight HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support, demonstrating how easily users can customize existing video templates. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually engaging, backed by a compelling voiceover generation, ensuring maximum impact.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second instructional video aimed at software companies looking to localize their product tutorials. This video should emphasize HeyGen's ability to generate accurate subtitles/captions and adjust aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, making complex tutorial videos globally accessible. The visual style should be informative and clear, with multilingual audio options, focusing on user-friendly explanations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Platform Tutorial Videos

Effortlessly produce clear, professional instructional videos that guide users through your platform's features and functionalities.

1
Step 1
Create Your Tutorial Foundation
Start by creating your script, leveraging our platform's text-to-video from script capability to easily transform your content into a visual narrative for your tutorial video maker needs.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Presenter
Choose from diverse AI avatars to present your content, adding a human touch to your instructional videos without needing a camera.
3
Step 3
Apply Voice and Branding
Apply your brand's specific colors, logo, and fonts using our branding controls to ensure all your video documentation aligns perfectly with your company's identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Guide
Finalize your instructional videos by using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, making them ready to be shared across all your desired platforms as polished how-to videos.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an advanced AI video creation platform, revolutionizes the way you produce compelling tutorial videos. Easily create professional how-to videos and instructional content to explain any platform.

Streamline Complex Educational Content

.

Make intricate platform features and other complex subjects easily understandable, enhancing educational outcomes through clear AI video.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable creative video production using AI?

HeyGen is an advanced "AI video creation platform" that empowers users to produce engaging content through its realistic "AI avatars" and "AI video presenters." These features allow for the transformation of scripts into dynamic video experiences, ushering in a new era of "generative media."

Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating instructional videos?

Yes, HeyGen serves as an intuitive "tutorial video maker," streamlining the production of high-quality "how-to videos" and "instructional videos." You can leverage its diverse "video templates" to quickly build professional content.

What branding customization options are available for videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your "AI generated video documentation" perfectly aligns with your brand identity. Easily integrate your company logo, brand colors, and specific fonts directly into your "tutorial videos" for a consistent look.

Does HeyGen support the integration of screen recordings into tutorial videos?

HeyGen allows seamless integration of various media, including footage captured with a "screen recorder," into your "platform tutorial video maker" projects. Our robust media library supports easy uploading and management of all your assets.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo