Platform Tutorial Video Generator: Create Guides Fast

Effortlessly create AI-generated video documentation and user guides with advanced Voiceover generation for clear, engaging tutorials.

Develop a 90-second instructional video designed for new software users, guiding them through the initial setup of a complex platform. This platform tutorial video generator will employ a friendly, professional tone with clear, step-by-step visuals, aiming to make the onboarding process seamless and engaging. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information, ensuring a consistent and approachable persona throughout the tutorial.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a concise 60-second tutorial video focusing on a single, powerful feature within a software application, intended for existing users seeking to optimize their workflow. The video should have an energetic, problem-solution driven visual style, demonstrating practical application. Leverage HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation to deliver crisp, informative audio, making these user guides quick and impactful for busy professionals.
Prompt 2
Produce a comprehensive 2-minute video designed for internal operations teams, detailing a new standard operating procedure. This video documentation should adopt an authoritative, clear, and structured visual approach, effectively breaking down intricate processes. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently convert your detailed SOPs with AI into a polished, easily digestible video format, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all procedural explanations.
Prompt 3
Generate an engaging 45-second announcement video introducing a major new feature update for a popular software, targeting all current users and product marketing teams. The visual and audio style should be upbeat, visually appealing with dynamic graphics, and informative, highlighting the benefits and ease of use. Ensure accessibility by employing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, making the AI video creation platform's new functionalities clear to a diverse audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Platform Tutorial Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging tutorial videos with AI-powered tools, streamlining your documentation and onboarding processes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by transforming your script into a dynamic video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature. You can also start with a pre-designed template for efficiency.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your tutorial by choosing from a variety of realistic AI avatars and adding relevant visuals from the extensive media library/stock support to illustrate your steps clearly.
3
Step 3
Generate Voice and Captions
Bring your tutorial to life with natural-sounding narration using AI-powered voiceover generation, and automatically add subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity for all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your tutorial video by adjusting the aspect-ratio and exporting it in the desired format, ready to be shared across your platforms for maximum impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen, your AI video generator, creates engaging platform tutorial videos and comprehensive documentation. Boost user onboarding and understanding effortlessly.

Streamline Complex Feature Explanations

.

Simplify intricate platform features and software application processes into clear, easy-to-understand tutorial videos, enhancing user comprehension.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI-generated video documentation?

HeyGen's AI video generator streamlines the process of producing high-quality AI generated video documentation. It leverages advanced AI to convert text or screen recordings into professional video documentation efficiently, making complex explanations easy to understand.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for software application videos and tutorials?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive platform, including "Magic Capture" and a robust screen recorder, ideal for creating detailed software application videos and platform tutorial video generators. These tools capture interactions and transform them into engaging visual content, enhancing user guides and onboarding experiences.

Can I customize AI generated voiceovers within HeyGen's editor for my tutorial videos?

Yes, HeyGen's powerful Editor allows extensive customization of AI generated voiceover. You can fine-tune tone, speed, and pronunciation to ensure your tutorial videos and SOPs with AI are perfectly clear and aligned with your brand's voice.

How can HeyGen assist in developing SOPs with AI for effective onboarding processes?

HeyGen functions as an advanced AI video creation platform, enabling businesses to generate dynamic SOPs with AI for effective onboarding. It automates the production of comprehensive user guides and instructional content, saving significant time and resources.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo