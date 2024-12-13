Explainer Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Effortlessly

Unlock the power of explainer video templates with AI avatars to customize videos that captivate your audience.

444/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the world of explainer video templates in this 60-second video designed for small business owners and content creators. With HeyGen's extensive media library and stock support, you can easily customize videos to fit your brand's unique style. The video employs a clean and professional visual aesthetic, complemented by a clear and friendly voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is tailored for tech enthusiasts and educators eager to learn about HeyGen's explainer video software. Highlighting the platform's AI-powered avatar and text-to-speech capabilities, the video demonstrates how to bring complex ideas to life with ease. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a focus on clarity and precision, while the audio is crisp and informative.
Prompt 3
In a 60-second journey, delve into the art of creating explainer videos with HeyGen's customizable templates. Ideal for creative professionals and freelancers, this video emphasizes the flexibility of aspect-ratio resizing and exports, allowing for seamless adaptation across various platforms. The visual narrative is artistic and fluid, set to a backdrop of inspiring royalty-free music, ensuring your story resonates with viewers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Plan an Explainer Video Maker

Follow these four simple steps to create engaging explainer videos using HeyGen's powerful features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your explainer video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard, setting the foundation for your animated explainer video.
2
Step 2
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Select from a variety of explainer video templates available in HeyGen. These templates provide a professional layout and design, making it easy to customize your video to match your brand's style.
3
Step 3
Add AI-Powered Avatars
Enhance your video by incorporating AI-powered avatars. These avatars can deliver your message with a human touch, making your content more relatable and engaging for your audience.
4
Step 4
Apply Royalty-Free Music
Complete your video by applying royalty-free music from HeyGen's media library. The right soundtrack can elevate your video, creating an immersive experience that captures your audience's attention.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce captivating explainer videos using AI-powered tools, including drag and drop animation and text to speech, ensuring engaging and informative content.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance learning experiences by creating animated explainer videos that simplify complex topics and improve retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create explainer videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a powerful explainer video maker that allows you to create explainer videos with ease using drag and drop animation and customizable templates. This ensures a seamless and creative process tailored to your brand's needs.

What features does HeyGen's explainer video software include?

HeyGen's explainer video software includes AI-powered avatars, text-to-speech capabilities, and a comprehensive media library with royalty-free music. These features enable you to produce professional animated explainer videos effortlessly.

Can I customize my explainer videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to fully customize your explainer videos by offering branding controls such as logo and color integration, as well as a variety of explainer video templates to suit your creative vision.

What makes HeyGen's animated explainer videos stand out?

HeyGen's animated explainer videos stand out due to their seamless integration of AI-powered avatars and voiceover generation, providing a unique and engaging viewer experience that is both professional and brand-specific.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo