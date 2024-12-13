Pitch Video Generator: AI-Powered Presentations

Create engaging and persuasive pitch videos effortlessly using HeyGen's advanced AI avatars.

Create a compelling 60-second pitch video generator demonstrating an innovative tech startup for potential investors. The visual style should be modern and clean, incorporating dynamic graphics and a professional, energetic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform your script into a polished presentation, ensuring a high-impact 'AI pitch video maker' experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second video explaining the core features of a new software update, targeting existing customers and new users. This 'video presentation maker' should feature engaging, illustrative visuals, a friendly and clear voiceover, and integrate an AI avatar to enhance brand presence. HeyGen's AI avatars will provide a consistent and professional on-screen presenter for your explainer.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a personalized 30-second video message for key clients, delivering a project update or special offer. The visual and audio style should be warm, concise, and professional, incorporating relevant stock media. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation to craft a calm and clear message, making each personalized recording feel bespoke and aiding in efficient content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a catchy 15-second marketing teaser for a new product launch, aimed at social media followers and the general public. The visual style must be fast-paced and visually appealing, with quick cuts and bold text overlays. Ensure you use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to make the 'professional video' accessible and engaging even without sound, using available video templates for rapid production.
Creative Engine

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Pitch Video Generator Works

Craft compelling pitch videos effortlessly. Leverage AI-powered tools to transform your ideas into professional presentations that capture attention and drive results.

1
Step 1
Create Your Pitch Script
Start by writing or pasting your pitch script. Our AI will use this text to generate the foundation of your video, ensuring clear and engaging communication through our text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals and Voice
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars and select a voiceover that perfectly matches your brand's tone. Customize their appearance and style using our AI avatars feature to represent your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Engaging Elements
Elevate your video by adding AI-generated visuals and background music from our licensed media library. Automatically generate subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and impact for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your pitch video is perfected, export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Utilize our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to easily share your professional video presentation with investors or your target audience.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Short, Impactful Social Media Pitches

Produce concise and engaging pitch videos for social media platforms, perfect for quick product unveils or startup introductions to a wide audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of a professional pitch video?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating a professional pitch video by leveraging AI-powered tools and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. You can easily select from diverse video templates, convert your script into engaging visuals, and add realistic AI avatars to tell your story creatively.

Can I use custom AI avatars in my video presentation with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to integrate custom AI avatars into their video presentations, bringing a unique and personalized touch to their content. These AI avatars can deliver your script with natural voiceovers, enhancing engagement and making your message more impactful.

What features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling pitch videos from a script?

HeyGen provides robust features for turning your script into a compelling pitch video, including text-to-video conversion and realistic AI voiceovers. You can also automatically generate subtitles and utilize the real-time editor to refine your content for maximum impact.

Why choose HeyGen as an AI video generator for impactful pitch content?

HeyGen stands out as an AI video generator because it combines AI-powered visuals, customizable templates, and powerful editing tools to create impactful pitch content efficiently. From AI avatars to seamless script-to-video conversion, HeyGen offers a comprehensive solution for your video presentation needs.

