Pitch Deck Video Maker: Create Engaging Presentations Instantly

Craft captivating investor pitches with ease and enhance your message using powerful AI avatars.

Imagine creating a compelling 60-second video pitch designed to capture the attention of potential investors. This pitch, perfect for showcasing your startup's innovative solution and market opportunity, should feature a sleek, professional visual style with clear data visualizations, complemented by a confident AI voiceover generated seamlessly through HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, ensuring your message resonates powerfully.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Pitch Deck Video Maker Works

Transform your pitch decks into dynamic video presentations with ease. This guide helps you craft engaging visuals and narratives to impress investors and stakeholders.

1
Step 1
Create Your Pitch Video
Start by creating a new project. You can generate a video directly from your script, which instantly provides a strong foundation for your pitch video.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Visuals and Narration
Enhance your video by adding captivating visuals and incorporating professional voiceover generation to articulate your message clearly, making your presentation audibly compelling for investors.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding and AI
Apply your custom branding kits to ensure a consistent look and feel, and leverage AI avatars to add a human touch, creating a polished and personalized pitch.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Pitch
Finalize your video by adding subtitles or captions for accessibility, then export it in high-quality format. Your professional pitch video is now ready for async sharing with stakeholders.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms pitch decks into dynamic video presentations. Create compelling pitches with AI avatars and voiceovers to impress investors.

Deliver Impactful Business Pitches

Craft inspiring video presentations that clearly articulate your vision and motivate investors, making your pitch memorable and effective.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my pitch deck videos?

HeyGen transforms your pitch decks into dynamic video presentations with ease. Utilize our AI pitch deck generator to incorporate engaging visuals, AI avatars, and natural text-to-speech voiceovers, making your message more impactful for investors.

What AI tools does HeyGen offer for video presentations?

HeyGen provides powerful AI tools to revolutionize your video presentations. You can leverage AI avatars to narrate your content, generate realistic text-to-speech voiceovers, and incorporate AI-generated visuals for a professional and polished output.

Is it easy to create engaging video presentations with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is designed for simplicity, allowing you to create stunning video presentations without a steep learning curve. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive presentation templates make it straightforward to produce engaging visuals quickly.

Can HeyGen help create compelling product demos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal video maker for crafting compelling product demos that capture attention. You can easily create dynamic presentations, add subtitles, and utilize custom branding kits to ensure your product stands out.

