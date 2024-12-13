Craft Stunning Pinterest Ads Video Maker with AI

Effortlessly create captivating Pinterest video ads that grab Pinners' attention, using our powerful text-to-video feature.

Craft a vibrant 30-second video showcasing a new product line, specifically designed for a younger, trend-conscious audience on Pinterest. The visual style should be fast-paced with dynamic cuts, bright colors, and an upbeat, modern pop soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to quickly assemble engaging visuals that capture attention and drive interest, making it an ideal Pinterest ads video maker tool for e-commerce brands.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Pinterest Ads Video Maker Works

Create engaging and effective video ads for Pinterest quickly and easily. Leverage powerful tools to capture Pinners' attention and enhance your ad strategy.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Ad Foundation
Begin your video ad creation by selecting a professionally designed template or by using HeyGen's "text-to-video from script" feature to generate initial scenes. This sets a solid foundation for your Pinterest video ad.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Elements
Personalize your video by adding your own media or selecting from a vast stock library. Apply "branding controls" like logos and colors to ensure your ad aligns with your brand identity and stands out to Pinners.
3
Step 3
Apply Finishing Touches
Enhance your video with "voiceover generation" for impactful messaging and add subtitles/captions to boost accessibility and engagement, especially for silent viewing on Pinterest. This refines your visual storytelling.
4
Step 4
Export for Pinterest
Utilize "aspect-ratio resizing" to optimize your video for Pinterest ad specifications (e.g., 9:16 or 2:3) and export your video in high quality, ready to engage high-intent shoppers on the platform. This ensures effective ad performance.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create high-performing Pinterest video ads, serving as an advanced Pinterest ads video maker. Streamline your ad strategy and generate engaging video content for Pinterest with AI-powered video creation, optimizing your marketing efforts.

AI-Driven Customer Testimonial Ads

.

Transform customer success stories into compelling video ads for Pinterest, building trust and credibility with authentic, engaging content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging Pinterest video ads?

HeyGen's online Pinterest video maker leverages AI to streamline your video creation process. You can easily generate professional Pinterest video ads from text, incorporate AI avatars, and add engaging elements, simplifying the creative strategy for your Pinners.

Can I customize my Pinterest video ads with unique branding using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides extensive editing tools and branding controls that allow you to fully customize your Pinterest video ads. You can include your logo, adjust colors, and utilize various templates to ensure brand consistency and resonate with high-intent shoppers.

What features does HeyGen offer for optimizing video content specifically for Pinterest?

HeyGen ensures your video content is optimized for Pinterest with features like text-to-video generation from scripts and aspect-ratio resizing to fit various Pin formats. You can also add subtitles/captions to create short video ads that are effective even without sound, capturing Pinners' attention.

How can HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers enhance my Pinterest ad strategy?

HeyGen allows you to integrate realistic AI avatars and generate natural voiceovers, bringing your Pinterest video ads to life without needing actors or recording equipment. This advanced video creation capability boosts brand awareness and makes your video ads more dynamic and memorable.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo