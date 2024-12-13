Envision a compelling 45-second video designed to showcase your unique capabilities for the HeyGen Creator Pilot Program, targeting aspiring creators. This dynamic short demands an energetic visual style, upbeat background music, and clear voiceover generation to highlight the innovative content you can produce. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to swiftly transform your vision into engaging media, potentially featuring a friendly AI avatar to guide viewers through your creative process and vision.

Generate Video