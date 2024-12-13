Generate a heartwarming 30-second video tailored for social media users and nostalgic individuals, demonstrating how to "animate photos" to tell a personal story. The visual aesthetic should be soft and dreamy, with gentle motion effects bringing still images to life, accompanied by serene, uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's "voiceover generation" to add an intimate narrative, guiding viewers through the emotional journey of transforming memories into an engaging video.

Generate Video