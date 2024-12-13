Phishing Training Video Maker for Smarter Security Awareness

Transform your cybersecurity awareness training. Create engaging videos with AI avatars to educate and empower employees.

Create a compelling 30-second phishing training video targeting new hires, demonstrating common scam indicators with a modern, fast-paced visual style and a clear, concise AI-generated voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly convert your message into an engaging awareness piece.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a phishing training video maker works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative phishing training videos to educate your employees and strengthen your organization's cybersecurity awareness.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an AI Avatar
Begin by writing your training script, then choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your content. Our platform automatically converts your text into spoken dialogue, setting the foundation for your effective training video maker.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your video with relevant visuals from our extensive media library/stock support, ensuring your message is clear and impactful. You can also generate custom voiceovers to further personalize your cybersecurity awareness video maker content.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Subtitles
Ensure your training content is on-brand by utilizing branding controls (logo, colors) to align with your company's identity. You can also easily add subtitles for enhanced accessibility in your phishing training.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your video by choosing the desired aspect-ratio resizing & exports option. Your completed training video is then ready for deployment across your organization, fostering a more secure environment.

HeyGen streamlines creating effective phishing training videos, enabling engaging cybersecurity awareness content. Utilize our AI video maker to produce impactful training videos, enhancing employee education and mitigating risks.

Clarify Complex Security Topics

Transform intricate cybersecurity concepts into easily understandable and visually appealing videos, improving overall security awareness.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of cybersecurity awareness videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process of becoming a cybersecurity awareness video maker by allowing users to transform text into professional videos with AI avatars and diverse templates, significantly reducing video creation time.

What branding options are available for phishing training videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen enables users to fully customize their phishing training videos, incorporating company logos, specific colors, and a media library to ensure every awareness video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

What advantages does HeyGen provide for creating AI training videos?

HeyGen's advanced AI video maker allows for rapid production of engaging training videos using AI avatars, realistic voiceover generation, and text-to-video functionality, making complex cybersecurity training accessible for employee education.

Does HeyGen offer features to make training videos accessible and adaptable for various platforms?

Yes, as an online video maker, HeyGen provides essential features like automatic subtitles and captions, along with aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options, ensuring your training videos are accessible and perfectly suited for any e-learning platform.

