Your Philanthropic Progress Video Maker for Impact
Boost fundraising and engage donors by transforming scripts into captivating videos with our AI text-to-video capability.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
A 30-second fundraising video is needed to appeal directly to social media followers and online audiences, making a persuasive case for immediate support. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and inspiring, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling visuals and upbeat music, further enhancing engagement with easily generated subtitles/captions for broader accessibility.
For volunteers, corporate partners, and grant providers, a 60-second explainer video is required to comprehensively detail an innovative program. This professional and informative video should utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script features to present complex information with clean graphics and a neutral, reassuring tone, clarifying the organization's mission and impact.
A heartfelt 20-second donor thank-you video is essential for nurturing relationships with existing donors and volunteers. The visual and audio style should evoke sincerity and appreciation, featuring authentic moments with beneficiaries or project sites set to soft, encouraging music, with the flexibility to quickly adapt and export for different social media channels via HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability, maximizing its reach as a personalized video message.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video maker empowers philanthropic organizations to create compelling progress videos and fundraising content efficiently. Easily share impact stories and engage donors with AI-powered video generation.
Generate Engaging Social Media Updates.
Effortlessly create short, impactful videos to share progress and engage your community across social platforms.
Inspire Audiences with Motivational Progress Videos.
Produce heartfelt videos that share your mission and motivate donors and supporters to contribute.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of compelling fundraising videos for nonprofits?
HeyGen is an AI video maker that empowers nonprofits to produce impactful fundraising videos with ease. Utilizing features like text-to-video conversion and customizable templates, HeyGen helps organizations quickly generate video content that resonates with donors and supporters, amplifying their message to raise awareness and funds.
Can I effectively showcase our charity's mission and impact stories using HeyGen's AI video generator?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust tools to highlight your charity's mission and impact stories. With AI avatars, voiceover generation, and the ability to add subtitles, you can create engaging nonprofit videos that clearly communicate your organization's work and encourage community members to get involved.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for charity video production?
HeyGen allows for comprehensive branding controls to maintain your organization's identity across all charity video content. You can easily incorporate your logo, specific colors, and fonts, ensuring that every video, from social media clips to explainer videos, aligns perfectly with your brand.
How can HeyGen help create personalized video messages for donor relations and engagement?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of personalized video messages, an excellent tool for enhancing donor relations. You can quickly generate tailored video content, potentially featuring AI avatars, to thank individual donors or provide exclusive updates, fostering stronger engagement and contributing to successful fundraising efforts.