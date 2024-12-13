Create a heartwarming 30-second pet adoption video designed to raise awareness for a specific animal awaiting its forever home, targeting potential adopters and animal lovers on social media. The visual style should feature close-ups of the pet in various relaxed settings, conveying its unique personality, accompanied by soft instrumental music. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add an empathetic narration from the animal's perspective, sharing its story and hopes.

