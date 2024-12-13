For homeowners encountering common household insect problems, design a concise 30-second pest control video. The visual style should be clean and educational, incorporating bright, clear stock footage or animated graphics of pests and simple prevention methods. Guiding the audience through identifying a pest and offering a quick, actionable 'how-to' tip to maintain a pest-free home, an authoritative yet calm voiceover generation should subtly highlight the convenience of tackling minor issues before they escalate.

