Performer Spotlight Video Maker: Create Your Best Showreel
Quickly create professional performer spotlights and showreels using HeyGen's smart templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly create engaging social media videos to effectively promote your talent and reach a wider audience.
High-Performing Video Ads.
Produce high-performing video ads for auditions or promotional campaigns to stand out instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video generation?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI video generation to transform your text-to-video from a script using realistic AI avatars. This capability simplifies the creation of engaging content, allowing you to quickly produce videos with a virtual presenter without complex editing techniques.
Can I customize my video content with HeyGen's video editing features?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust video editing features to personalize your content with ease. You can integrate custom avatars, apply specific branding controls, add precise subtitles/captions, and utilize our extensive media library for a polished and professional result.
What export options are available for videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides flexible exporting your video options, including various aspect-ratio resizing choices to perfectly fit different online video platform requirements. All generated videos are available as high-quality digital files, ensuring full HD resolution for professional use across all your channels.
How do HeyGen's video templates enhance the creation process?
HeyGen's diverse range of video templates and scenes significantly enhances the video production workflow by providing a quick starting point. These templates enable users to create videos faster and more efficiently, helping to save time and streamline the entire process.