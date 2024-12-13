Marketing Video Maker: Elevate Your Brand's Visual Storytelling

Create stunning social media videos effortlessly with our AI video editor, ensuring brand consistency and customization with ease.

474/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at small business owners and entrepreneurs, this 60-second narrative delves into the creative possibilities of HeyGen's video creation tool. Featuring a clean and modern visual style, the video emphasizes customization and the use of stock footage to craft unique marketing videos. The engaging voice-over, generated by HeyGen's AI capabilities, guides viewers through the process, ensuring a professional and polished final product.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is perfect for content creators and influencers looking to enhance their social media presence. With a focus on animated scenes and vibrant colors, the video demonstrates how HeyGen's video editing software can transform ideas into captivating visuals. The upbeat soundtrack complements the fast-paced editing, while the text-to-video from script feature ensures that every message is delivered with precision and flair.
Prompt 3
Aimed at marketing professionals and agencies, this 90-second video provides a technical overview of HeyGen's AI video editor. The sleek and sophisticated visual style, combined with a clear and informative voice-over, highlights the software's advanced capabilities, such as aspect-ratio resizing and exports. This comprehensive guide showcases how HeyGen can streamline the video production process, making it an indispensable tool for any marketing strategy.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Performance Marketing Video Maker Works

Create engaging marketing videos effortlessly with our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Video Editor
Start by using our AI video editor to streamline your video creation process. This tool helps you craft professional marketing videos with ease, ensuring brand consistency throughout.
2
Step 2
Choose from Templates
Select from a variety of customizable templates designed for social media videos. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on creativity and message delivery.
3
Step 3
Add Stock Footage and Animated Scenes
Enhance your video by incorporating stock footage and animated scenes from our extensive media library. This feature allows you to add dynamic elements that captivate your audience.
4
Step 4
Apply Voice-Over
Record or generate a voice-over to narrate your video. This step adds a personal touch and ensures your message is clearly communicated to your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes performance marketing by offering a powerful marketing video maker that combines AI video editing software with customizable templates and stock footage, ensuring brand consistency and engaging social media videos.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight your brand's impact by crafting dynamic customer success stories using HeyGen's video editing software.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance brand consistency in marketing videos?

HeyGen ensures brand consistency by offering branding controls that allow you to incorporate your logo and colors seamlessly into your marketing videos. This feature, combined with customizable templates, helps maintain a cohesive brand image across all your video content.

What makes HeyGen a powerful video creation tool for social media?

HeyGen is a powerful video creation tool for social media because it provides a range of templates and animated scenes designed specifically for social platforms. Its drag-and-drop interface and AI video editor make it easy to create engaging social media videos quickly and efficiently.

Can HeyGen assist with voice-over generation for videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers voice-over generation capabilities, allowing you to add professional-quality narration to your videos. This feature is complemented by text-to-video from script functionality, making it easy to create comprehensive video content.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including a media library with stock footage, aspect-ratio resizing, and export features. These tools enable you to tailor your videos to meet specific creative needs and platform requirements.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo