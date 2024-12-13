Performance Marketing Video Generator to Boost ROI

Generate high-converting marketing videos from text using our powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Envision a vibrant 30-second video, crafted for small business owners and social media managers, that highlights the effortless creation of dynamic social media videos. With an upbeat visual and professional voiceover, this piece should showcase HeyGen's AI avatars and its robust Voiceover generation, turning simple ideas into high-impact video creation swiftly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
How might content marketers and marketing agencies transform their content? A 45-second dynamic and educational video could demonstrate this, visually explaining how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality, coupled with AI-powered templates and clear Subtitles/captions, rapidly converts written material into compelling marketing videos. The audio style should be clear and engaging.
Prompt 2
For brand managers and e-commerce businesses, a polished 60-second video with a professional audio style is needed, illustrating the extensive customization options available. This narrative would emphasize creating on-brand videos using HeyGen's diverse Media library/stock support and demonstrate how Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure versatility across all platforms, perfectly serving their performance marketing video generator requirements.
Prompt 3
Confronting creative blocks, busy entrepreneurs and freelance video creators can discover a solution in a fast-paced, inspiring 30-second video. This piece would vividly portray an AI video generator's capabilities, featuring HeyGen's lifelike digital avatars and showcasing how effortless Text-to-video from script combined with Voiceover generation makes professional video creation accessible to all.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Performance Marketing Video Generator Works

Quickly generate high-impact marketing videos with AI Avatars, customizable templates, and powerful editing tools to engage your audience and drive results.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your marketing script and watch as our platform instantly transforms your text into a dynamic video, leveraging advanced Text-to-video from script technology.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand, delivering your message with professionalism and impact.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Tailor your video with Branding controls to ensure it aligns perfectly with your brand's aesthetic. Add background music, overlays, and other visual elements.
4
Step 4
Export for Performance
Finalize your video and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various platforms, ensuring it's ready to drive performance across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen excels as an AI video generator, empowering businesses to create high-impact performance marketing videos swiftly. Optimize your video creation process for superior campaign results.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic AI videos, building trust and credibility to accelerate conversion rates.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance creative video creation for marketing?

HeyGen empowers users to streamline creative video creation using its advanced AI video generator. You can leverage a wide range of AI-powered templates and digital avatars to produce captivating, on-brand videos efficiently.

Can I customize digital avatars and generate marketing videos from text with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization of digital avatars, enabling you to tailor them perfectly for your brand. You can easily create marketing videos by simply inputting text, which HeyGen converts into compelling visual content.

What tools does HeyGen offer for efficient video editing of social media content?

HeyGen functions as a powerful performance marketing video generator, simplifying the production of engaging social media videos. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and comprehensive video editing tools make professional video creation accessible to everyone.

How can HeyGen ensure my marketing videos maintain brand consistency?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, colors, and other brand elements directly into your marketing videos. Combined with its AI voice generator and subtitle features, this ensures your content is consistently on-brand and professional.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo