Your Performance Marketing Recap Video Maker
Craft compelling performance recaps to boost engagement and brand awareness. Design stunning videos quickly with our customizable templates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your go-to performance marketing recap video maker, empowering you to create compelling recap videos that effortlessly summarize campaign results and boost engagement.
Generate Engaging Social Media Recaps.
Quickly create compelling social media videos to highlight campaign performance and boost audience engagement.
Streamline Performance Reporting.
Quickly produce concise and compelling video summaries of marketing campaign results for effective stakeholder communication.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me make a recap video quickly and easily?
HeyGen simplifies the process to create compelling recap videos using customizable templates. You can easily upload your own videos, add text, transitions, and graphics, and even utilize our stock music library to personalize your video and create engaging content for any platform.
What makes HeyGen the ideal performance marketing recap video maker?
HeyGen is designed to help you create impactful performance marketing recap videos that highlight key achievements and boost engagement. Our platform enables you to easily add intros, outros, and CTAs, ensuring your recap videos effectively communicate your marketing strategy and generate leads.
Can I customize recap video templates and add visual elements in HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers a variety of customizable templates, allowing you to tailor your recap video to your brand's unique style. You can easily add graphics, text, and transitions, and even incorporate your own branding elements to make your recap videos truly unique and professional.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure my recap videos are accessible?
HeyGen automatically generates accurate subtitles for your recap videos, making them more accessible and engaging for a wider audience, especially on social media. This feature helps you boost engagement and ensure your message reaches everyone, regardless of sound availability.