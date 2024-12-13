Patient Support Video Maker: Easy Healthcare Content Creation

Boost patient understanding and engagement with AI avatars that simplify complex medical information.

Develop a 60-second animated explainer video designed for newly diagnosed patients and their families, visually simplifying a common medical condition with empathetic and clear graphics alongside a friendly voiceover. This 'patient education' content aims to 'improve patient understanding' using HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation feature.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second instructional video guiding patients through a pre-procedure preparation, showcasing each step with clean, professional visuals and a calm, reassuring audio style. This 'how to video' will enhance 'patient engagement' and can be quickly built using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
Prompt 2
Create a compelling 45-second 'patient testimonial' video featuring a success story, presented with warm, authentic visuals and a personable audio tone, emphasizing the supportive care received. This will serve as a 'patient support video maker' resource, leveraging HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and impact.
Prompt 3
Design a 75-second 'healthcare video creator' piece that introduces a complex preventative health topic to the general public, using engaging and visually rich animation blended with simplified explanations. This 'AI video generator' project should maintain consistent branding and utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present information clearly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Patient Support Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and informative healthcare videos using AI to improve patient understanding and engagement, ensuring consistent branding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Input your medical information or patient education content as text. Our Text-to-video from script feature transforms your script into dynamic scenes, ready for visual enhancement.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to present your patient education messages. Customize their appearance and voice to match your brand and tone.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voiceovers and Visuals
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages directly from your script using our Voiceover generation tool. Complement your message with relevant visuals from our media library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Automatically add Subtitles/captions for accessibility and export your finished patient support video in various aspect ratios. Easily share your high-quality content across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers healthcare providers to create impactful patient support videos. Our AI video generator simplifies complex medical information, enhancing patient education and engagement.

Enhance Healthcare Training & Onboarding

.

Create engaging AI-powered videos to train staff or patients on procedures, boosting knowledge retention and procedural adherence.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as a patient support video maker for healthcare organizations?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that empowers healthcare providers to easily create engaging patient education and support videos. Leverage our AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform complex medical information into clear, accessible content, improving patient understanding.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for enhancing healthcare videos?

HeyGen provides robust creative tools to produce compelling healthcare videos, including a vast library of templates, the ability to generate dynamic animations and infographics, and seamless voiceover generation. You can also incorporate patient testimonials and ensure consistent branding with customizable logos and colors.

Can HeyGen create explainer videos for staff training or internal healthcare communication?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile healthcare video creator perfect for developing comprehensive explainer videos for staff training on new protocols or complex medical information. Its user-friendly platform allows for rapid content production, making it ideal for internal communication.

Is HeyGen user-friendly for producing high-quality healthcare education videos quickly?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be incredibly user-friendly, allowing anyone to produce high-quality patient education and "how-to" videos efficiently, even without prior video editing experience. Simply input your script for text-to-video generation, and add subtitles for improved accessibility.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo