Create Engaging Patient Onboarding Videos with Ease

Utilize the Visla AI Video Generator for seamless video creation with branding customization and voiceover options, ensuring HIPAA compliance.

458/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a comprehensive onboarding experience for new patients. Targeted at medical administrators, the video combines clear, concise visuals with engaging voiceover options to explain the onboarding process. The scene-based editor allows for seamless transitions, creating a polished and informative video that aligns with HIPAA compliance standards.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second onboarding video that highlights the ease of using HeyGen's templates and scenes. Ideal for healthcare marketing teams, this video showcases the platform's collaboration features, allowing multiple team members to contribute to the video creation process. The visual style is dynamic and modern, ensuring that the onboarding message is both impactful and memorable.
Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second patient onboarding video that utilizes HeyGen's media library and stock support to enrich the visual narrative. Aimed at healthcare IT professionals, this video emphasizes the technical aspects of onboarding, with a focus on HIPAA compliance and secure data handling. The audio style is authoritative yet approachable, providing a reassuring guide through the onboarding journey.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Patient Onboarding Video Maker

Create engaging and informative onboarding videos with ease using the Visla AI Video Generator.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script for your patient onboarding video. Use the text-to-video feature to transform your script into a visual format effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Scenes
Select from a variety of templates and scenes to structure your video. The scene-based editor allows you to organize your content effectively, ensuring a smooth flow of information.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover Options
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers. Utilize the voiceover generation feature to add clear and engaging audio that complements your visuals.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding Customization
Personalize your video with branding controls. Add your logo and adjust colors to align with your brand identity, ensuring a consistent and professional look.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI-powered video creation tool is perfect for crafting patient onboarding videos, offering seamless branding customization and voiceover options to enhance healthcare communication.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight patient testimonials and success stories to build trust and credibility in your healthcare services.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance patient onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful patient onboarding video maker that allows for seamless branding customization and voiceover options. With its scene-based editor, you can create engaging and informative videos tailored to your healthcare practice's needs.

What makes HeyGen's video creation tool unique?

HeyGen stands out with its AI-driven text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to generate videos from scripts effortlessly. The tool also supports branding controls, ensuring your videos align with your brand's identity.

Can HeyGen support collaboration in video projects?

Yes, HeyGen includes collaboration features that facilitate teamwork, making it easy to work with others on onboarding videos. This ensures a smooth and efficient video creation process.

Does HeyGen comply with HIPAA regulations?

HeyGen is designed with technical considerations in mind, including features that support HIPAA compliance, ensuring that patient information remains secure during the video creation process.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo