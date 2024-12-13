Patient Instruction Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos

Empower healthcare professionals to create engaging how-to guides and video documentation with dynamic AI avatars.

Create a 45-second patient onboarding video for new clinic visitors. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar guiding them through check-in procedures and clinic facilities, maintaining a welcoming and professional visual style with a calm, reassuring AI voice. Highlight how HeyGen's AI avatars can personalize the initial patient experience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second patient education video explaining the preparation steps for a common medical procedure. The video should have an informative and clean visual style, utilizing clear graphics and simple step-by-step visuals, coupled with a concise and authoritative AI voice generated directly from a script. Emphasize the ease of creating clear how-to guides using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second patient instruction video on proper medication dosage and timing. This video needs a simple, direct visual style, perhaps using animated elements to represent medication, combined with a clear voiceover. Crucially, it must include Subtitles/captions in multiple languages to ensure accessibility for a diverse patient base, showcasing HeyGen's ability to create accessible content.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 50-second video for post-discharge care instructions, focusing on home recovery tips. The visual style should be supportive and empathetic, featuring gentle scenes (e.g., a comfortable home environment) pulled from a media library, complemented by a warm and encouraging AI voiceover. Demonstrate how HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Media library/stock support can create engaging training videos for patients' self-care.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Patient Instruction Video Maker Works

Easily create professional and engaging patient instruction videos with AI, ensuring clear communication and better patient understanding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by drafting your patient instruction content or selecting a ready-to-use template from HeyGen's extensive library. Customize these pre-designed scenes for swift creation of patient education videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voiceover
Enhance your video with a professional HeyGen AI avatar to present information clearly. Pair it with an AI voiceover in various languages, offering a friendly and consistent face and voice for your patient onboarding videos.
3
Step 3
Add Subtitles for Accessibility
Ensure your patient instructions are accessible to everyone by automatically adding subtitles and captions using HeyGen's built-in features. This crucial capability aids comprehension and compliance, especially for patients who are hard of hearing or prefer to read along.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Educational Content
Once your video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms using HeyGen's export tools. Share your impactful patient instruction videos across your internal systems or patient portals to support effective patient care.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale Patient Education

.

Efficiently produce a high volume of patient education videos, extending your reach to instruct and inform a broader patient demographic globally.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance patient education videos for healthcare professionals?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video generator, allowing healthcare professionals to create engaging patient education videos efficiently. Utilize our AI avatars and AI voiceovers to deliver clear, consistent information, making complex medical topics easy to understand for patients.

What makes HeyGen an effective patient instruction video maker?

HeyGen offers a powerful drag-and-drop editor and customizable templates, enabling you to quickly produce high-quality patient instruction videos. Easily add screen recording and subtitles to guide patients through procedures or medication use step-by-step.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating Healthcare Training Videos with AI avatars?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal Healthcare Training Video Maker, featuring a variety of AI avatars that can deliver training content in multiple languages. This allows for scalable and consistent video documentation for staff onboarding and ongoing professional development.

Does HeyGen support multilingual content for patient onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create inclusive patient onboarding videos by supporting text-to-video generation in multiple languages. This ensures your video documentation reaches a diverse patient demographic effectively, enhancing understanding and engagement.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo