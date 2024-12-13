Create a compelling 60-second partner spotlight video maker narrative highlighting the journey of a key business partner, showcasing their success and how our collaboration helped them achieve their goals. This video, aimed at prospective clients and sales teams, should adopt a professional, inspiring, and direct visual and audio style, emphasizing storytelling. Utilize HeyGen's robust voiceover generation to articulate their testimonials and leverage its media library/stock support to add B-roll footage that underscores their achievements.

