Create a 1-minute partner pitch video for potential B2B collaborators, featuring professional visuals and an inspiring, authoritative voiceover. Demonstrate how easily ideas transform into engaging content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, showcasing diverse AI avatars that personify your brand's message, ensuring professional videos that resonate.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video for internal sales teams or new hires, adopting an engaging, clear, and dynamic visual style with a concise voiceover. Highlight the efficiency of generating training materials with HeyGen's user-friendly interface by utilizing customizable Templates & scenes and enhancing comprehension through automatically generated Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second marketing video aimed at small business owners and entrepreneurs, characterized by a fast-paced, energetic, and visually appealing aesthetic with an enthusiastic AI voice. Illustrate how HeyGen empowers users to quickly Boost Sales through dynamic marketing videos, leveraging the Voiceover generation and flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform reach.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute in-depth review video targeting tech reviewers and enterprise solution evaluators, featuring a detailed, informative, and polished visual presentation with sophisticated narration. Showcase the advanced capabilities of an AI pitch deck generator by integrating rich visuals from the Media library/stock support and presenting complex concepts via realistic avatar presenters, demonstrating technical prowess and innovation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How partner pitch video generator Works

Craft compelling partner pitch videos with ease. Generate professional, engaging presentations to attract collaborations and secure partnerships efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Pitch Foundation
Select from a range of "video templates" or start with a blank canvas to build the core of your partner pitch video.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Core Content
Seamlessly integrate your existing "upload slides" and brand assets using the Media library/stock support to align with your presentation needs.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Narration
Enhance your message with lifelike narration using "Voiceover generation", ensuring clarity and impact for your partner pitch.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Pitch
Finalize your video with precise adjustments and export it in optimal formats using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for high-quality "HD exports" across platforms.

Rapid Pitch Video Generation

Generate professional and high-impact partner pitch videos quickly with AI, allowing you to present your ideas efficiently and effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional pitch videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI text-to-video technology, allowing you to generate dynamic videos from scripts with realistic AI avatars and text-to-speech voiceovers. This user-friendly interface makes creating professional videos for investor pitches or marketing videos incredibly efficient.

Can I integrate my existing slides and branding into HeyGen pitch videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports uploading your existing slides and media, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your brand's visuals. You can also utilize various video templates and branding controls to customize your pitch video with your unique logo and colors.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for enhancing pitch video quality?

HeyGen provides robust technical features to ensure high-quality output, including HD exports and 4K resolution options. You can also add captions, use our screen recording feature, or even utilize voice cloning for consistent narration across your investor pitches.

Is HeyGen's AI video generator capable of producing realistic avatars for diverse presentations?

Yes, HeyGen's AI video generator is designed to produce a range of realistic avatars that can bring your pitch video to life. These avatars, combined with our AI voice capabilities, help create engaging and professional presentations for any content creation need.

