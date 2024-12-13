The Ultimate Partner Onboarding Video Maker

Design engaging and effective onboarding videos for your partners in minutes with HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature.

Craft a 45-second welcoming video for new channel partners, showcasing our vibrant company culture and key values. This video should feature a warm, inviting visual style with an upbeat background track, and use HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message, making the partner onboarding video maker experience engaging from the start.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Partner Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos for your partners. Streamline training and ensure consistent messaging with our intuitive video maker, designed for professional partner success.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Script
Start by writing or pasting your script. Our platform can transform your text into a dynamic video, ensuring your key partner onboarding messages are clear and consistent with text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Template
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Then, select a pre-designed template that perfectly suits your partner onboarding content, saving you time with our templates & scenes.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your video by generating professional voiceovers in multiple languages using our voiceover generation. Automatically add subtitles to improve accessibility and comprehension for all your global partners.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your partner onboarding video is polished, easily export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Share it with your partners for a smooth and effective onboarding experience.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the way you create onboarding videos for partners, acting as your ultimate partner onboarding video maker. Leverage its AI video maker capabilities with AI-powered video templates to produce professional, engaging onboarding videos that streamline the entire process.

Cultivate Partner Company Culture

.

Create inspiring videos to introduce partners to your brand values and company culture, fostering strong relationships and a motivated partner network.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of onboarding videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process to create onboarding videos by leveraging AI video technology, allowing you to turn scripts into engaging content effortlessly. With intuitive templates and AI avatars, you can produce professional onboarding videos quickly for new employees or partners.

What makes HeyGen an effective partner onboarding video maker?

HeyGen excels as a partner onboarding video maker through its advanced AI avatars and text-to-speech capabilities, ensuring consistent brand messaging. You can customize videos with branding controls and multilingual voice overs to effectively welcome and train diverse partners.

Can HeyGen help in creating multilingual training videos for global teams?

Yes, HeyGen supports creating multilingual training videos with ease, perfect for customer onboarding or global employee onboarding. Its powerful text-to-speech engine and automatic subtitle generation ensure your message is clearly understood across different languages.

Does HeyGen offer templates to quickly create professional employee onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide range of AI-powered video templates specifically designed for employee onboarding, allowing you to create high-quality videos without extensive editing skills. These templates enable rapid content creation, ensuring your new hires get a consistent and engaging introduction to your company culture.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo