Partner Enablement Video Generator: Boost Training & Sales

Transform scripts into engaging partner onboarding videos with AI-powered voiceover generation for seamless global communication.

Create a 45-second welcoming video for new global partners joining your program. This professional and informative piece should feature an AI avatar introducing the core benefits of our partnership, utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a clear and consistent message. The video aims to jumpstart their partner onboarding journey effectively.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second dynamic explainer for your sales enablement team, detailing a new product feature. This engaging video, crafted with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, should convey deep product knowledge through clear visuals and crisp audio, further enhanced by automatically generated Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility. Its purpose is to quickly equip sales partners with essential updates.
Example Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second promotional video aimed at potential partners, highlighting the ease of video creation. This fast-paced and inspiring video, using HeyGen's rich Templates & scenes and diverse Media library/stock support, will showcase how quickly they can generate high-quality content. The goal is to demonstrate the power of an AI video generator in simplifying their marketing efforts.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second collaborative training reinforcement video for existing partners. This solution-oriented piece, leveraging diverse AI avatars and HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery, should encourage ongoing partner training engagement by addressing common challenges and offering practical solutions. The visual style should be encouraging and accessible, fostering a sense of Team Collaboration.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Partner Enablement Video Generator Works

Streamline the creation of engaging partner training and onboarding videos with an AI video generator, ensuring your partners are well-equipped to succeed.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your training content or onboarding message. Leverage the power of text-to-video from script to instantly generate the initial video draft.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Style
Enhance engagement by choosing a professional AI avatar to present your information. Apply your brand's colors and logo for consistent recognition.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Further refine your video with professional, natural-sounding voiceovers to convey your message clearly. You can also add subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your partner enablement video by configuring aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. Easily share it for immediate partner consumption.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Enhance partner training by sharing inspiring case studies using immersive, personalized AI video content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline partner enablement with AI video?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video generator, allowing sales enablement teams to quickly create comprehensive partner training and onboarding videos. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to produce engaging content for global partners efficiently.

Can HeyGen support multilingual training videos for global partners?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables the creation of multilingual training videos, perfect for global partners. With features like voiceover generation and subtitles/captions, you can ensure deep product knowledge is accessible to everyone, fostering comprehensive partner training.

What makes HeyGen an efficient video creation tool for partner onboarding?

HeyGen significantly boosts efficiency in video creation for partner onboarding through its text-to-video functionality and realistic AI avatars. This allows for rapid production of high-quality onboarding videos, ensuring your sales partners are quickly up-to-speed.

Does HeyGen integrate with existing LMS platforms for partner training?

HeyGen supports the creation of training content suitable for LMS integration, enhancing your partner enablement strategy. Utilize features like branding controls and team collaboration to develop fully customized and consistent AI videos for all your sales partners.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo