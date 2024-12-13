Your particular video maker to easily create stunning visuals.
Create engaging videos quickly by transforming your scripts into dynamic visuals with our advanced text-to-video from script technology.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
For any particular video maker, HeyGen offers an intuitive online video editor to effortlessly create video content. Simplify your video editing process and produce professional-quality videos with ease.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly create captivating social media videos and clips to boost your online presence and engage audiences effectively.
High-Impact Ad Campaigns.
Produce powerful, high-performing video ads rapidly, driving better results for your marketing campaigns with AI assistance.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen offers an intuitive online video editor that leverages AI to simplify video creation. You can generate videos from scripts using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video technology, making video editing accessible for everyone.
Can I customize my videos with advanced editing features in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust video editing tools to customize your content. You can easily add text to video, generate automatic subtitles, and integrate stock media or your own assets to refine your message.
What branding options are available when creating videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen allows extensive branding control within its online video maker. You can apply your brand's logo, colors, and utilize professional templates to ensure consistent and high-quality video creation for social media and other platforms.
Does HeyGen support different video formats for various platforms?
Absolutely, HeyGen's video maker supports aspect-ratio resizing and allows you to export videos optimized for various platforms. This ensures your created video content looks perfect wherever it's shared.