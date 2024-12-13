Your particular video maker to easily create stunning visuals.

Create engaging videos quickly by transforming your scripts into dynamic visuals with our advanced text-to-video from script technology.

Imagine a 90-second instructional video for software developers, demonstrating a new API feature with an Online Video Editor, emphasizing smooth video editing. This technical and precise visual experience, incorporating screen recordings and code snippets, is complemented by a clear, articulate AI voiceover generated from a script, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and AI avatars for narration.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a particular video maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning videos with intuitive tools. Follow these simple steps to transform your ideas into professional video content, perfect for any platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Start by selecting a template or uploading your script to leverage our text-to-video feature, quickly bringing your initial ideas to life.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your content by adding elements from our comprehensive media library or generate natural-sounding voiceovers to narrate your story.
3
Step 3
Apply Customization and Branding
Personalize your video with branding controls, custom colors, and even generate subtitles to ensure your message is clear and consistent.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Choose your desired aspect ratio and easily export your finished video, ready for sharing across social media or other platforms using our online video editor.

Use Cases

For any particular video maker, HeyGen offers an intuitive online video editor to effortlessly create video content. Simplify your video editing process and produce professional-quality videos with ease.

Compelling Customer Stories

Craft engaging AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and demonstrating value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?

HeyGen offers an intuitive online video editor that leverages AI to simplify video creation. You can generate videos from scripts using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video technology, making video editing accessible for everyone.

Can I customize my videos with advanced editing features in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust video editing tools to customize your content. You can easily add text to video, generate automatic subtitles, and integrate stock media or your own assets to refine your message.

What branding options are available when creating videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen allows extensive branding control within its online video maker. You can apply your brand's logo, colors, and utilize professional templates to ensure consistent and high-quality video creation for social media and other platforms.

Does HeyGen support different video formats for various platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen's video maker supports aspect-ratio resizing and allows you to export videos optimized for various platforms. This ensures your created video content looks perfect wherever it's shared.

