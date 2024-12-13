Part Video Maker: Cut & Split Videos into Engaging Clips

Transform long videos into engaging, shareable clips with our free online video editor and leverage robust aspect-ratio resizing for any platform.

Create a compelling 2-minute instructional video for aspiring tech educators, demonstrating how to effectively "split video" content into "engaging clips" for online courses. Employ a clean, screen-recorded visual style with overlay annotations, complemented by a clear, professional "Voiceover generation" to guide viewers through the process of utilizing an "online video editor" to create focused learning modules.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Part Video Maker Works

Effortlessly divide your long videos into engaging, shareable clips using our intuitive online video editor.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Video
Begin by uploading your video from your device. Our platform supports various file formats, making it easy to get started with our online video editor.
2
Step 2
Divide Your Content
Use the intuitive timeline to precisely cut a video into multiple parts. Drag the playhead to your desired split points to create individual segments.
3
Step 3
Edit Individual Clips
Refine each segment using our robust editing tools. Apply branding controls to maintain consistency across your newly separated video parts.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Parts
Finally, export your shareable clips in your preferred resolution and aspect ratio. Your divided video parts are now ready to be downloaded or shared directly.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to efficiently manage your video content, acting as a powerful "part video maker" that simplifies "video editing" and allows you to "cut a video into multiple parts". Our "online video editor" makes it an "easy video maker" for creating "engaging clips" and streamlines your "video production" needs.

Enhance Training Modules with AI Video

.

Break down complex training into engaging, digestible video segments to significantly improve learner retention and overall program effectiveness.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I split a video into multiple parts using HeyGen?

HeyGen's online video editor allows you to easily split videos into smaller clips, making it a powerful video splitter tool for precise video editing. You can trim video segments and remove unwanted parts with intuitive editing tools, ensuring your final video production is exactly as intended.

Can HeyGen be used as an online video editor on any device?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a robust online video editor accessible from any device with an internet connection, eliminating the need for complex editing software downloads. You can easily upload your video files and start video editing directly in your browser.

What file formats does HeyGen support for video editing and export?

HeyGen's versatile video editor supports a wide range of common file formats, making it easy to upload your video regardless of its original format. You can then efficiently export your edited video, maintaining high video quality and ensuring compatibility for sharing.

How does HeyGen help create engaging clips from longer videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process of transforming longer videos into engaging clips by allowing you to easily cut a video into multiple parts and refine them with our intuitive video editing tools. This makes HeyGen an effective part video maker for captivating short-form content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo