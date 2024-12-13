Part Video Maker: Cut & Split Videos into Engaging Clips
Transform long videos into engaging, shareable clips with our free online video editor and leverage robust aspect-ratio resizing for any platform.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to efficiently manage your video content, acting as a powerful "part video maker" that simplifies "video editing" and allows you to "cut a video into multiple parts". Our "online video editor" makes it an "easy video maker" for creating "engaging clips" and streamlines your "video production" needs.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips.
Quickly create dynamic social media videos and short clips from longer content, perfect for sharing and maximizing engagement.
Produce High-Performing Video Ads.
Effortlessly create concise, impactful video ads tailored for performance, transforming existing footage into powerful marketing assets.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I split a video into multiple parts using HeyGen?
HeyGen's online video editor allows you to easily split videos into smaller clips, making it a powerful video splitter tool for precise video editing. You can trim video segments and remove unwanted parts with intuitive editing tools, ensuring your final video production is exactly as intended.
Can HeyGen be used as an online video editor on any device?
Yes, HeyGen functions as a robust online video editor accessible from any device with an internet connection, eliminating the need for complex editing software downloads. You can easily upload your video files and start video editing directly in your browser.
What file formats does HeyGen support for video editing and export?
HeyGen's versatile video editor supports a wide range of common file formats, making it easy to upload your video regardless of its original format. You can then efficiently export your edited video, maintaining high video quality and ensuring compatibility for sharing.
How does HeyGen help create engaging clips from longer videos?
HeyGen simplifies the process of transforming longer videos into engaging clips by allowing you to easily cut a video into multiple parts and refine them with our intuitive video editing tools. This makes HeyGen an effective part video maker for captivating short-form content.