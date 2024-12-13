Parent Orientation Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos

Elevate your parent orientation videos with high-quality voiceover generation, ensuring clear communication and a professional touch for parents.

Create a 60-second welcome video for prospective parents, highlighting the school's mission and values with a warm, inviting visual style, gentle background music, and a professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making it an ideal parent orientation video.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Parent Orientation Video Maker

Create engaging and informative parent orientation videos for your school quickly and easily, welcoming new families with a professional touch.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of professionally designed templates to begin your parent orientation video, ensuring a polished and engaging starting point.
2
Step 2
Add Your Information
Input your specific school details and orientation messages into the script, then utilize the text-to-video feature to generate scenes effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Create Engaging Narrations
Generate professional voiceovers for your video, ensuring clarity and impact, or select from our library of AI avatars to present your message dynamically.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Add automatic subtitles and captions for accessibility, then export your high-quality parent orientation video, ready to share with families across various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the creation of impactful parent orientation videos for schools, acting as the ultimate educational video maker. Effortlessly create compelling parent orientation videos with customizable templates, ensuring parents are well-informed and engaged from the start.

Quickly Produce Welcome & Update Videos

.

Swiftly generate short, engaging video clips for welcoming new parents or sharing important updates, keeping your school community connected and informed.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help schools create engaging parent orientation videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating impactful parent orientation videos by transforming scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. Schools can easily customize these videos with their branding and utilize a variety of templates to welcome parents effectively.

What features make HeyGen an ideal educational video maker for teachers?

HeyGen offers powerful tools for teachers to produce high-quality educational videos, including text-to-video conversion, automatic voiceover generation, and subtitles for accessibility. Its intuitive platform and extensive media library simplify video creation for lessons and tutorials.

Can schools customize their video content with their branding in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows schools to fully integrate their branding into all video content, ensuring a consistent and professional look. You can easily add your school's logo, colors, and other brand elements to maintain identity across parent communications and educational materials.

Does HeyGen provide options for adding captions and subtitles to school videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen automatically generates captions and subtitles for all created videos, enhancing accessibility for students, parents, and the school community. This feature ensures that your educational and informational videos are inclusive and easy to understand for everyone.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo